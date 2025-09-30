New Tina Turner Statue Slammed as 'an Abomination': 'She Deserves Better'

A new Tina Turner statue left fans of the rock ’n’ roll icon scratching their heads: What’s love got to do with it?

In Brownsville, Tennessee, where Turner grew up, city officials unveiled the 10-foot statue in Heritage Park on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

The statue features Turner in a mini-skirt and high heels, while holding a microphone with her index finger out, as she sometimes held the device.

But perhaps the salient detail about the statue was its hairdo, or Turner’s hairdo as sculptor Fred Ajanogha saw it.

Ajanogha reportedly compared Turner’s locks to the “mane of a lion.”

A 10-foot statue of rock n’ roll queen Tina Turner was unveiled in the rural Tennessee community where she grew up https://t.co/q8PMF94W7l pic.twitter.com/ItmAtzrTO6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 29, 2025

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce unveiled the art piece during its annual Tina Turner Heritage Days celebration.

Should this statue be removed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 69% (29 Votes) No: 31% (13 Votes)

While spectators at the event applauded, social media users were critical.

“This statue is disrespectful to Tina Turner. She deserves better,” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

This statue is disrespectful to Tina Turner. She deserves better. https://t.co/bVuyDXB3Y2 — Kaye (@LambilyPYT) September 30, 2025

“What they did to Tina is an abomination. Same with the Tom Brady statue. Are there no sculptors who can actually make a real likeness anymore?” another X user wrote.

What they did to Tina is an abomination. Same with the Tom Brady statue. Are there no sculptors who can actually make a real likeness anymore? https://t.co/Q542Qg2i02 — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) September 30, 2025

The bronze statue, which Ajanogha sculpted in Atlanta, took nearly a year to complete.

One woman traveled from Georgia just to see it unveiled.

“She’s a great artist, I love her music,” Karen Cook said of Turner. “My mom listened to her a lot. It’s a big deal and a great thing for the community to have Tina Turner in her small town.”

Donors, of which there were about 50, included the Ford Motor Co., which gave $150,000 for the project, according to the AP.

Turner was 83 when she died after “a long illness” in May 24, 2023, according to PBS.

In 2016, she announced that she had dealt with intestinal cancer, according to Today.

Before her death, she also underwent a kidney transplant and suffered a stroke. She had also reportedly suffered from high blood pressure for decades.

Some of her most popular songs included “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.