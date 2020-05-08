The Trump campaign has released a scathing new ad reminding potential voters of former Vice President Joe Biden’s propensity to buddy up to communist China and his strategy of being little more than an obstructionist against America’s response to the coronavirus.

The ad, released Thursday and shared by Trump surrogates on social media, including Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram, is highly effective at portraying the presumptive Democratic nominee’s fondness for the country that unleashed the coronavirus on the globe with its campaign of disinformation.

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, shared the ad on Twitter.

Fire in the hole! pic.twitter.com/Mxs3lsfap6 — Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

“During America’s crisis Biden protected China’s feelings,” the ad declares while showing Biden in one of his apparent states of confusion.

The campaign spot then quotes Biden directly for talking about President Donald Trump’s “record of … hysterical xenophobia.”

The quote is one Biden made after the China travel ban, in which he accused Trump of not listening to science on the coronavirus.

“We have, right now, a crisis with the coronavirus,” Biden said in Iowa on Jan. 31, Reuters reported. “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia – hysterical xenophobia – and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science.”

The ad also questions Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his financial ties to Chinese banks, and says the former VP “stands up for China while China tries to cripple America.”

The Trump campaign also hints at Biden’s apparent cognitive decline, noting Biden “rejected” the travel ban “until he forgot he did.”

The ad splices together clips of Biden saying, “China is going to eat our lunch?” “come on, man” and “they’re good folks, folks.”

“What a beautiful history we wrote together,” he says at another point.

The ad is part of a coming TV blitz against Biden, Fox News reported.

RELATED: With Debate Months Away, It's Clear Biden Isn't Ready for a 1-on-1 with Trump

The spot will reportedly start airing on national TV immediately as part of a $10 million campaign to highlight Biden’s soft spot for America’s greatest geopolitical foe.

Donald Trump Jr. shared the ad on his Instagram page and labeled the candidate “Beijing Biden.”

“#BeijingBiden doesn’t have what it takes to lead this country through a crisis or stand up to China,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Biden has been dismissive of China’s potential to harm American interests for many years, and his recent behavior has called into question his mental acuity — and rightfully so.

Examples of Biden’s fondness for Beijing go back many years.

“Let me be clear — let me be clear: I believed in 1979 and said so and I believe now that a rising China is a positive development, not only for the people of China but for the United States and the world as a whole,” Biden said in an August 2011 speech in Chengdu, China, while serving as vice president.

In January of this year, Biden said, “We talk about China as our competitor? We should be helping and benefiting ourselves by doing that.”

“But the idea that China is going to eat our lunch? It was like I remember debates in the late ’90s — remember Japan was gonna own us? Give me a break.”

Biden has also transformed from a gaffe machine to a political campaign manager’s worst nightmare in recent months.

The candidate has confused places, dates and other important issues with alarming regularity.

The Trump ad used its 60 seconds effectively to highlight that Biden is completely unfit for office on the China issue alone, and touches on the candidate’s apparent cognitive decline.

You would imagine at some point the campaign will highlight the hypocrisy of Biden and his fellow Democrats on the #MeToo movement, seeing as Biden is facing an allegation of sexual assault, which he has denied.

But if the Trump campaign is seeking to portray Biden as unfit, hypocritical or generally incapable of handling the rigorous job of being president, it doesn’t need to dig too deep.

