New Trump Shooting Bodycam Footage Released, Raises Additional Concerns

New video that has been released by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa highlights the state of uncertainty that permeated the venue where former President Donald Trump was shot on July 13 after the would-be assassin was killed.

Video posted to YouTube by Grassley’s office shows members of the Secret Service and Beaver County Emergency Services Unit on the roof where Thomas Matthew Crooks, from the elevated position, shot Trump.

The video, which shows the shooter’s dead body and a trail of blood from the body, also shows authorities trying to make sense of what had just taken place.

Grassley highlighted some concerns from the bodycam video on his website.

“A review of the footage by Grassley’s office particularly raises questions regarding: The fragmented and delayed chain of communication between local and federal law enforcement,” the release said.

Grassley said he also was concerned by “a seemingly delayed response in identifying and disabling a potential detonator device, including a potential device located next to the deceased shooter.”

It was later reported that two explosive devices were found in Crooks’ vehicle, although FBI Director Christopher Wray said subsequent analysis ruled that Crooks could not have detonated them from the roof where he shot Trump and was later killed, according to CBS.

“The video footage additionally records law enforcement discussing the need to use a drone to inspect and secure the water tower on site,” the release said.

The release said records obtained by Grassley show the Secret Service “had assigned an Unmanned Aerial System drone operator to the event.”

“Despite this, FBI Director Christopher Wray yesterday testified to the House Judiciary Committee that the shooter successfully flew his own drone around the venue two hours before opening fire,” Grassley noted in the release.

In a July 23 release of video and records, Grassley said the American people deserve to have full knowledge of what took place.

“For the past 10 days, questions have only been building regarding the catastrophic security failure that occurred on July 13. Federal agencies, particularly the Secret Service, have failed to be transparent with the American people,” Grassley said.

“This assassination attempt is a matter of signifcant public interest, and the public’s business ought to be public. I’m releasing these records as part of my efforts to get answers and hold agencies accountable,” Grassley said.

Grassley also released a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in which he requested the Secret Service operational security plan for the day of the Trump rally.

On Friday, the FBI confirmed that a bullet did strike Trump, ending days of speculation that began when Wray said the FBI was unsure what struck Trump, according to Newsweek.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the bureau said in a statement.

“I assume that’s the best apology that we’ll get from Director Wray, but it is fully accepted!” Trump posted in a reply on Truth Social.

