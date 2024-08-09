Share
New Trump Shooting Video Confirms Secret Service Knew 4 Days in Advance About Danger

 By Randy DeSoto  August 8, 2024 at 6:00pm
Body camera footage released from the Butler, Pennsylvania, police department includes an officer saying that he had warned the Secret Service four days before former President Donald Trump’s rally on July 13 about the danger posed by the building the would-be assassin used.

CNN, which secured the footage via a public records information request, reported that an officer told colleagues 10 minutes after the shooting that he had told the Secret Service to post law enforcement by the building.

“I f***ing told them, they need to post the guys f***ing over here,” the officer said. “I told them that, the f***ing the Secret Service, I told them that f***ing Tuesday. I told them to post f***ing guys over here.”

Trump’s rally took place on Saturday of that week.

“I talked to the Secret Service guys. They were like, ‘Yeah, no problem, we’re going to post guys over here,’” the first officer added.

See 2:25 in the video below.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Did certain key people intentionally let Trump walk into danger that afternoon?

Bodycam footage also shows the moment an officer reached the rooftop and spotted shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks .

The officer quickly dropped back down when Crooks pointed his gun at him.

“F***ing this close bro,” the officer told a colleague nearby. “Dude, he turned around on me.”

An officer can then be heard asking where the shooter is.

“He’s straight up,” came the response.

“Who’s got eyes on him?” an officer asked.

“He was right where you picked me up, bro. He was on that left side,” the officer who had been hoisted up said.

Footage also showed law enforcement officials walking around the roof after a Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks.

His lifeless body is blurred out.

CNN reported, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa released documents on Thursday from the gun club Crooks belonged to.

“Crooks attended target practice at the club three to six times per month in 2024, before making one final visit at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024 — the day before the Trump rally, according to the records obtained by Grassley,” the news outlet said.

Randy DeSoto
