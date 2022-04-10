Share
New Twitter Board Member Elon Musk Surprised After Digging Into the Numbers: 'Is Twitter Dying?'

 By Jack Davis  April 10, 2022 at 8:36am
The Elon Musk era at Twitter had an eyebrow-raising moment Saturday after Musk asked the question: “Is Twitter dying?”

Musk tweeted a list of users with the most followers, noting that few actually use the social media platform very much.

Musk pointed out that two celebrities on the list — Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift — barely have a pulse in terms of usage.

When Musk was challenged by a user who showed growth in Twitter accounts, Musk said he only cares about real users.

Will Elon Musk be good for Twitter and for free speech?

Although Musk, who by virtue of the stock he bought recently is Twitter’s largest single stockholder, only has one seat on the company’s board of directors, his very presence is already causing consternation.

For example, the company is planning a question-and-answer session with Musk for employees in response to internal fears of what Musk might do, according to The Washington Post.

But on Friday night, Musk got a vote of confidence from TV host Bill Maher, according to the Daily Mail.

During a segment on his show “Real Time,” Maher was asked his thoughts on Musk acquiring a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter and a seat on its board.

“I’m for it,” Maher said.

Maher said Twitter is the new town square, and everyone should be welcome.

“We live in a different age where Twitter is the public square now,” Maher said. “If you deny someone’s right to speak on Twitter, you’re basically saying you don’t have free speech rights.”

“I think that’s what Elon Musk wants to fix at Twitter,” he said.

Maher noted that while he personally might shed no tears over former President Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter, “It’s bad for free speech.”

“We’re not living in 1980 anymore. This is a different world,” he said, arguing that social media controls free speech.

“So social media is sort of a … it’s living in a space that’s not exactly a publication, but it’s not exactly a private company either … That’s why it’s so tricky,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation