New UFO Files Reveal Officials Have Pinpointed Location from Which Glowing Orbs Are Originating

Those glowing orbs that appear in viral videos and behave in strange ways must have come from somewhere, right?

According to the New York Post, federal officials have traced the recurring phenomenon in one northeastern location to an unspecified “secluded pond.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s War Department released the third tranche of declassified Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files.

That release included FBI confirmation of the authenticity of a glowing-orb phenomenon in the Northeast, according to the Post.

More specifically, an unnamed resident provided cellphone footage of the phenomenon to the FBI. Bureau agents then traveled to the location and saw the orbs for themselves.

All told, the FBI received from the resident four videos shot between 2021 and 2025.

In those four videos, the orbs appeared in different colors and behaved in different ways.

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For instance, in a video from 2021, a single orb appeared to slowly replicate into at least three orbs. A 2024 video, however, showed a single orb seeming to change size.

Sometimes the orbs did not appear alone. Videos from 2022 and 2025, for instance, featured a pair of reddish-colored orbs hovering in close proximity to one another.

A relevant declassified FBI file, as quoted by the Post, described the resident as having “observed these objects in the vicinity of and sometimes as close as 200 yards from [his] residence.”

“These objects have been observed hovering in a static position, and moving. They are sometimes observed above the horizon, as well as close to the ground, within the trees, and in or near the water,” the declassified FBI file continued.

The resident also “set up trail cameras and other sensors to collect data from [the] property [and has] seen spikes in Gamma radiation that correlate with times [he] has observed the objects, and additional unusual effects on electronics and GPS data from devices.”

Meanwhile, two FBI agents visited the residence in November 2024 and witnessed the phenomenon for themselves.

As part of its Friday documents dump, the War Department also released a redacted copy of a February 2026 interview that “corresponds to reports originating from the same general area in the northeastern United States.”

The unidentified interviewees, apparently two in number, provided additional details about the sightings.

One interviewee, for instance, described “an intense bright light hovering below the tree line in the middle of their backyard.”

Then, the other interviewee recalled seeing “a red sphere that was about one meter in diameter,” adding that the red color was “brilliant and beautiful” and that he or she “had never seen anything that color of red before.”

The Post did not indicate how or why the FBI pinpointed a “secluded pond” in the area.

The outlet did report, however, that federal officials “do not yet know the nature of the orbs, and are not speculating about their origin pending further study.”

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