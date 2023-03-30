Parler Share
New Update in Case of Basketball Player Charged with Attacking Opponent

 By Jack Davis  March 30, 2023 at 6:14am
The University of Memphis women’s basketball player facing an assault charge from a post-game incident last week entered a plea in the case on Wednesday.

Jamirah Shutes pleaded not guilty to assault in connection with the March 23 incident after Memphis lost to Bowling Green State University in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, according to WMC-TV in Memphis.

In the incident, characterized as an “ugly, ugly scene” that took place after the 73-60 win by Bowling Green, the Memphis guard met Bowling Green guard Elissa Brett in the handshake line. After a brief conversation, it appeared that Shutes threw a punch at Brett’s face, causing the latter to fall toward the scorer’s table.

According to the incident report filed by university police, Shutes is accused of striking “a member of the BGSU basketball team in the face with a closed fist,”  the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

“The BGSU basketball player did sustain some swelling in their right eye due to this strike,” the incident report said, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Shutes and Brett had a brief history earlier in the game, the Appeal reported.

With 24 seconds left in the first quarter, Brett was called for a foul against Shutes.

Will this case be plea-bargained away into a nothing-burger sentence?

In the incident, Bowling Green player Sophie Dziekan appeared to strike Shutes in the face while going for the ball. Shutes left the game for an injury and did not return until the third quarter, USA Today reported.

The Bowling Green State University Police Department on Friday said Schutes had been charged with assault after an “unwarranted physical incident,” according to Fox News.

The University of Memphis athletic department has distanced itself from Shutes, who was playing her final game for the school, according to WMC.

“The incident that occurred following Thursday’s women’s basketball game was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes. Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process. To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete,” the statement said.

Twitter was not short on commentary.

Police Announce Charges for Women's Basketball Player Who Attacked Opponent

Bowling Green’s statement noted that “Violence is never acceptable, and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well. This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time,” according to Fox News.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation