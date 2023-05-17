New Video of Fetterman Shows He Is Unfit to Serve in Senate: 'What a Freaking Joke!'

The mental health of Sen. John Fetterman is back in the news after a video from a Senate hearing further proves that he is unfit to serve.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Democrat checked himself into Walter Reed in Maryland to be treated for symptoms of clinical depression. Last month, he was discharged from the hospital.

Since leaving the hospital, he has returned to his congressional duties and carried on as if nothing ever happened. Despite his and the Democrats’ best efforts, however, he constantly demonstrates that he does not have the mental capacity to serve as a senator.

The latest embarrassing moment came on Tuesday, during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs concerning the recent collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

When it came time for Fetterman to question the former CEO of the now-defunct bank, instead of asking a question, he gave a series of rambling, incoherent, and disjointed statements.

The video showed Fetterman clearly struggling to collect his thoughts. He constantly tripped over his words, repeated himself, and jumped from one disconnected thought to another.

By the time he gets around to actually posing a question, it is almost impossible for the CEO to answer as the purpose of the question is unintelligible.

John Fetterman participates in a Senate Banking Committee hearing with the former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank. pic.twitter.com/uKILMfuilN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2023

Naturally, in response, many people took to Twitter to point out how embarrassing this is. One Twitter user compared his incoherent rambling to the gaffes of the president, saying, “What a freaking joke! Right up there with the Bidens.”

Others, however, took a more sober approach to the affair, pointing out that it was sad to see him struggle through the hearing and hoping that he gets the help he needs.

Really depressing to witness — The Kids Are Not Alright (@HideYourKids0) May 16, 2023

Oh boy ouch hard to watch kind of sad! — HockeyGuy7 (@MNhockeyguy7) May 16, 2023

This is so sad to watch. This poor man needs to go home and try to heal. He can’t do this job. Breaks my heart that his family & the dnc would humiliate him in this way. — Author Sarah Vail (@vailauthor) May 16, 2023

This video is hard to watch, and it is really sad. It shows a man who is struggling with a real health issue, both mentally and physically, and that is drastically affecting his ability to do his job.

This man has the stressful job of serving millions of people. It does a disservice to both the people of Pennsylvania and the senator himself for him to continue in this job that is obviously very draining on him.

Fetterman should be at home with his family recovering from his illness, not working this very stressful and demanding job. This is not about politics, this is about a man’s physical and mental well-being.

If that is not addressed, the situation is only going to get worse.

