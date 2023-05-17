Share
Commentary

New Video of Fetterman Shows He Is Unfit to Serve in Senate: 'What a Freaking Joke!'

 By Peter Partoll  May 16, 2023 at 5:55pm
Share

The mental health of Sen. John Fetterman is back in the news after a video from a Senate hearing further proves that he is unfit to serve.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Democrat checked himself into Walter Reed in Maryland to be treated for symptoms of clinical depression. Last month, he was discharged from the hospital.

Since leaving the hospital, he has returned to his congressional duties and carried on as if nothing ever happened. Despite his and the Democrats’ best efforts, however, he constantly demonstrates that he does not have the mental capacity to serve as a senator.

The latest embarrassing moment came on Tuesday, during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs concerning the recent collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

When it came time for Fetterman to question the former CEO of the now-defunct bank, instead of asking a question, he gave a series of rambling, incoherent, and disjointed statements.

Trending:
Disturbing Detail About Jordan Neely's Criminal History You Won't Find in Most Media Coverage

The video showed Fetterman clearly struggling to collect his thoughts. He constantly tripped over his words, repeated himself, and jumped from one disconnected thought to another.

By the time he gets around to actually posing a question, it is almost impossible for the CEO to answer as the purpose of the question is unintelligible.

Do you think Fetterman is fit to serve in the Senate?

Naturally, in response, many people took to Twitter to point out how embarrassing this is. One Twitter user compared his incoherent rambling to the gaffes of the president, saying, “What a freaking joke! Right up there with the Bidens.”

Others, however, took a more sober approach to the affair, pointing out that it was sad to see him struggle through the hearing and hoping that he gets the help he needs.

Related:
Fetterman, Fresh Out of Hospital for Depression, Issues Tweet Celebrating Drug That's Illegal in PA

This video is hard to watch, and it is really sad. It shows a man who is struggling with a real health issue, both mentally and physically, and that is drastically affecting his ability to do his job.

This man has the stressful job of serving millions of people. It does a disservice to both the people of Pennsylvania and the senator himself for him to continue in this job that is obviously very draining on him.

Fetterman should be at home with his family recovering from his illness, not working this very stressful and demanding job. This is not about politics, this is about a man’s physical and mental well-being.

If that is not addressed, the situation is only going to get worse.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Alarming Video Shows US Soldier Letting Large Group of Illegals Onto Private Property
New Video of Fetterman Shows He Is Unfit to Serve in Senate: 'What a Freaking Joke!'
Hardware Store Owner Shows Off Patriotism by Having Massive American Flag Mural Painted on Roof
Parental Warning: Wokeism Spotted in Plain Sight During 'Transformers' Show for Children
GOP Leader Ready to Start Impeachment for Top Biden Official: 'People Are Getting Killed'
See more...

Conversation