New Video: Hillary Clinton Stormed Out of Testimony After a Simple Still Picture of Her Was Posted Online

Hillary Clinton lost her fabled cool — and it was caught on camera.

The former first lady, secretary of state, and Democratic nominee for president stormed out of a deposition last week where she was testifying about her knowledge of the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

And thanks to video released Monday by the House Oversight Committee, Americans are getting a first-hand look at the blowup.

The moment came about an hour and 20 minutes into Clinton’s questioning at a location in Chappaqua, New York, when one of her team announced that a photo of Clinton in the room had appeared online.







Clinton, evidently exasperated, exploded.

“I’m done with this — if you guys are doing that, I am done,” she said. “You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior.”

A woman’s voice speaking off camera — apparently Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado — acknowledges posting a photo, but appears to say it was taken before the hearing was officially underway.

“It doesn’t matter. We all are abiding by the same rules,” Clinton said, raising her voice and pounding her fist on the table.

When Boebert said she would take the photo down, Clinton was unappeased.

“Yeah, well,” she said as her team suggested taking a break in testimony.

“I’m done, for now,” Clinton said.

For many on social media, the incident made a deposition that was already bad for Clinton look that much worse.

Drama moment. The queen of victimhood. Cover for “got to go.” Regroup. Get something to calm her “nerves.” — Thomas Dodson (@TDodson44855) March 2, 2026

How convenient, ‘Someone took a photo?! Well! Let’s use that as a reason to run away from deposition! — Elizabeth Sewall Ψ (@10elie10) March 2, 2026

Over a photo of her sitting at a table? Little sensitive, huh? — DBCowell (@dbcowell1) March 2, 2026

Boebert apparently sent her image to conservative activist and personality Benny Johnson, according to Mediaite. Johnson posted it to the social media platform X and his more than 4 million followers.

BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee. This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/mPtUyA4u5i — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2026

Clinton’s testimony eventually resumed, stretching for more than six hours, as Newsweek reported.

Part of what made the blowup moment noteworthy was that Clinton has spent decades in the public eye dealing with adversity — much of it of her own or her husband and former President Bill Clinton’s making. She has almost always been unflappable to the point of steely.

Even her occasional flashes of emotion — like her infamous “what difference, at this point, does it make” moment during questioning about the fatal 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya — have seemed calculated.

Of course, not every comment on the Thursday incident was unsympathetic to Clinton.

I can’t stand Hillary but if this was a private hearing I don’t fault her for leaving. There shouldn’t have been a leaked picture and Benny’s a hack grifter. — Daniel Larson (@DanielLars40738) March 2, 2026

Boebert, meanwhile, was at least publicly unrepentant about her action.

Reporter: Why did you send the picture? Boebert: Why not? pic.twitter.com/4ChsaIFLyi — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2026

“I really admired her, uh, blue suit, so I wanted to capture that for everyone,” she told reporters afterward, with obvious sarcasm.

Asked by another reporter why she shared the photo, she responded, “Why not?”

Questioned at another point about it, Boebert alluded to Clinton’s well-documented history of wiping away electronic records — the use of the BleachBit software program to destroy data, and her staff destroying phones with a hammer during the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server for emails during her time as President Barack Obama’s secretary of state.







“Um, I just returned to my hotel room and installed the BleachBit software and took a hammer to my iPad,” Boebert told a reporter, tongue planted firmly in cheek. “So I guess, in regards to photos, I do not recall.”

