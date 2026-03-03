Share
News
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to the news media Thursday in Chappaqua, New York, after her deposition with the House Oversight Committee as they investigate links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to the news media Thursday in Chappaqua, New York, after her deposition with the House Oversight Committee as they investigate links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

New Video: Hillary Clinton Stormed Out of Testimony After a Simple Still Picture of Her Was Posted Online

 By Joe Saunders  March 2, 2026 at 5:48pm
Share

Hillary Clinton lost her fabled cool — and it was caught on camera.

The former first lady, secretary of state, and Democratic nominee for president stormed out of a deposition last week where she was testifying about her knowledge of the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

And thanks to video released Monday by the House Oversight Committee, Americans are getting a first-hand look at the blowup.

The moment came about an hour and 20 minutes into Clinton’s questioning at a location in Chappaqua, New York, when one of her team announced that a photo of Clinton in the room had appeared online.



Clinton, evidently exasperated, exploded.

“I’m done with this — if you guys are doing that, I am done,” she said. “You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior.”

A woman’s voice speaking off camera — apparently Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado — acknowledges posting a photo, but appears to say it was taken before the hearing was officially underway.

“It doesn’t matter. We all are abiding by the same rules,” Clinton said, raising her voice and pounding her fist on the table.

When Boebert said she would take the photo down, Clinton was unappeased.

“Yeah, well,” she said as her team suggested taking a break in testimony.

“I’m done, for now,” Clinton said.

Related:
BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Reportedly Started 'Screaming' and Became 'Unhinged' During Epstein Deposition, Which Is Set to Air on C-SPAN

For many on social media, the incident made a deposition that was already bad for Clinton look that much worse.

Boebert apparently sent her image to conservative activist and personality Benny Johnson, according to Mediaite. Johnson posted it to the social media platform X and his more than 4 million followers.

Clinton’s testimony eventually resumed, stretching for more than six hours, as Newsweek reported.

Part of what made the blowup moment noteworthy was that Clinton has spent decades in the public eye dealing with adversity — much of it of her own or her husband and former President Bill Clinton’s making. She has almost always been unflappable to the point of steely.

Even her occasional flashes of emotion — like her infamous “what difference, at this point, does it make” moment during questioning about the fatal 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya — have seemed calculated.

Of course, not every comment on the Thursday incident was unsympathetic to Clinton.

Boebert, meanwhile, was at least publicly unrepentant about her action.

“I really admired her, uh, blue suit, so I wanted to capture that for everyone,” she told reporters afterward, with obvious sarcasm.

Asked by another reporter why she shared the photo, she responded, “Why not?”

Questioned at another point about it, Boebert alluded to Clinton’s well-documented history of wiping away electronic records — the use of the BleachBit software program to destroy data, and her staff destroying phones with a hammer during the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server for emails during her time as President Barack Obama’s secretary of state.



“Um, I just returned to my hotel room and installed the BleachBit software and took a hammer to my iPad,” Boebert told a reporter, tongue planted firmly in cheek. “So I guess, in regards to photos, I do not recall.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Perfect Justice: We're Raining Destruction on Iran Using a Suicide Drone They Designed But We Perfected
Watch: Schumer Repeatedly Struggles to Condemn Iran Strikes: 'No One Wants a Nuclear Israel'
Watch: Australian News Host Becomes Legend - Starts Speaking Persian and Signs Off with Brutal Curse for Khamenei That She'd Never Get Away with in English
New Video: Hillary Clinton Stormed Out of Testimony After a Simple Still Picture of Her Was Posted Online
Nancy Pelosi Makes Absurd Claim That Trump Hates America: Presidents Have 'All Been Patriots Until Now'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation