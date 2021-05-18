A stunning video came to light on Sunday that shatters the Democrats’ narrative that supporters of then-President Donald Trump staged an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Julie Kelly of American Greatness published the video, which shows protesters speaking with U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the building.

One officer can be heard telling them, “We’re not against … you need to show. You understand? Then show us. No attacking, no assault, remain calm.”

The officer has been identified and “confirmed by charging documents” as Officer Keith Robishaw, according to Kelly.

One member of the group — identified as William Watson of Auburn, Alabama — responded, “We’re not going to assault. We’re going to be heard. Everybody, this must be peaceful.”

Jacob Chansley, the Phoenix man seen wearing a fur hat with horns who was nicknamed the “QAnon Shaman,” followed up by shouting to the others, “This has to be peaceful. We have the right to peacefully assemble.”

This blows a rather large hole in the Democrats’ Capitol insurrection story and directly challenges the official version of events.

Chansley’s Jan. 8 arrest warrant states: “Robishaw and other officers calmed the protestors somewhat and directed them to leave the area from the same way they had entered. Chansley approached Officer Robishaw and screamed, among other things, that this was their house, and that they were there to take the Capitol, and to get Congressional leaders.”

He faces trespassing and disorderly conduct charges. He has been denied bail and awaits his trial in jail, according to The Washington Post.

Chansley’s attorney filed a motion for release in March. The Post reported that U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth denied the motion, stating that his attorney’s arguments were “meritless,” “mistaken” and “so frivolous as to insult the Court’s intelligence.” The judge declared that “Chansley was too dangerous to release and continues to pose a threat to the public.”

In a separate video below, Chansley was seen walking into the Senate chamber followed by an officer. Kelly reported he later “led several protesters in prayer and sat in Vice President Mike Pence’s chair.”

Kelly’s article noted that Chansley has no prior criminal history, a fact that The Post and numerous other media outlets conveniently and repeatedly omit from their coverage.

Media outlet Al.com reported that Watson, 23, was arrested last July on drug trafficking charges and had been out on a $103,000 bond. His bond precluded him from leaving the state.

In the video, Watson took the microphone and told protestors, “Listen up. The police here are willing to work with us and cooperate peacefully like our First Amendment allows. Gather more Americans under the condition that they will come and gather peacefully to discuss what needs to be done to save our country.”

Kelly said she obtained the video from RMG News and it only a portion “of a much longer video that has yet to be released.”

There is no doubt that conservatives have been overly targeted for what happened on Jan. 6. The protesters have been hunted by the FBI, and the president of the United States was impeached for supposedly inciting an “insurrection.”

This stands in stark contrast to the treatment of Black Lives Matter and antifa rioters, whose destruction, looting and violence, which included the takeover of a federal court building in Portland, Oregon, following the death of George Floyd one year ago, spread across the country.

Following the Capitol riot, it took about a nanosecond for the Democrats, with the aid of a complicit media, to establish the “insurrection” narrative.

In the brief clips below, Capitol Police officers can be seen allowing protesters into the building.

Capitol police open doors for the protestors. They stand aside and invite them inside. pic.twitter.com/OnSd3KGzz5 — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) January 8, 2021

they didn’t “breach” or “storm” the capitol building THEY WERE LET IN pic.twitter.com/SVeo6BcFV0 — arin 🌸 (@moonddng) January 6, 2021

Who the hell was this “cop”?? Why encouraging people through? pic.twitter.com/OcXWCh33P9 — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 16, 2021

Just saw this @NewYorker video for the first time of the moment Q-Shaman temporarily ascended to the presidency of the Senate. pic.twitter.com/ka916CyWNt — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 19, 2021

If the left’s version of events were correct, why weren’t the officers stopping them?

It’s time to replace the hysteria about an “insurrection” with some sanity.

For months, House members have been wrangling over what form an investigation of the events of Jan. 6 should take.

USA Today reported on Friday that members of the House Homeland Security Committee had come to an agreement on HR 3233, the “National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act,” a bill that would establish a 9/11-style commission to look into the Capitol riot.

A vote on this legislation could take place this week, according to the committee’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and the ranking member, Rep. John Katko of New York.

