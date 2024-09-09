New Video: Melania Trump Details Devastating Toll Biden's Presidency Has Taken on the Country

If this is a sign of things to come, former President Donald Trump’s potential second-term as president could look radically different.

While that bears true in the most obvious of ways (for instance, comparing J.D. Vance to Mike Pence as running mates), there could be more subtle ways that a second Trump term could be very different — and it’s because of his family.

While he may not have as much free time due to his new college schedule, former first son Barron Trump has reportedly been far more involved with his father’s campaign than the previous go-around.

Barron has reportedly been key in the former president reaching younger demographics.

But what about Barron’s mother, Melania Trump?

The former first lady was noticeably quiet, demure and private during Trump’s first run as president.

(Save for her generally lauded White House Christmas decorations.)

That doesn’t appear to be the case this go-around.

Melania Trump took to her social media account on X and posted a blistering video touting the heavy toll that President Joe Biden and his administration, which would include Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris, have taken on Americans.

You can watch it for yourself below:

The Sunday post was, by any definition, a pretty savage attack ad for the otherwise reserved Mrs. Trump.

“The 2020 election results changed our lives forever,” Trump said in the video. “It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape.

“America is more divided today than ever before. It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech — as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband.”

The simple attack ad (which doubled as an advertisement for her forthcoming book) struck a chord with social media users.

While a number of commenters thanked Trump for her evocatively simple video, a good number of users attacked her in the comments, screeching at her to “go away.”

Much to the chagrin of those social media users, however, it doesn’t appear the former first lady is going anywhere leading up to the 2024 general election — and possibly beyond.

Well before this latest video began circulating, reports were already going around that Trump would be much more involved in her husband’s presidential campaign this time around. Melania herself has fed into these reports.

It is important to note that Melania Trump may very well have been even further involved in her husband’s campaign, but family tragedy struck in January.

It was then that Melania announced that her mother had passed away.

Now, after having had her chance to grieve and mourn in privacy, the former first lady looks to head into November guns blazing.

