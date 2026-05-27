Share
News
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference about the government prescription drug program TrumpRx.gov in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference about the government prescription drug program TrumpRx.gov in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

NEW VIDEO: RFK Jr. Just One-Upped Himself, This Time Capturing a Deadly Rattlesnake with Nothing but a Tiny Net and a Bucket

 By Randy DeSoto  May 27, 2026 at 4:50pm
Share

For those who were impressed with how Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. handled two black snakes at Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz’s house over the weekend, he definitely upped the ante.

In a video posted on Wednesday, RFK can be seen removing a rattlesnake, presumably from his home in Los Angeles.

“In response to the many comments about venomous snakes, this video shows how Cheryl and I handled a recent rattlesnake rescue,” Kennedy captioned the newly-posted video.

He used what looked like a fish aquarium net, a plastic bucket, and a trowel of some type to accomplish his mission.

Eventually, the Cabinet official picked up the snake, holding its mouth tightly shut, while he gripped the back end — all while his wife, Cheryl Hines, looked nervously on from the side.

Kennedy identified the snake as a Western diamondback as it rattled away in his hands.

Hines gave him a garbage bag. RFK Jr. then deposited the snake and tied it up, announcing “all safe” while smiling for the camera.

This is certainly not the way I or most other people would have handled the situation. Whenever I see rattlesnakes on the hiking trails in Phoenix, which happened twice already this week, I give them a wide berth.

On Tuesday, RFK Jr. had posted a video of himself wrangling two non-poisonous black snakes on Dr. Oz’s patio.

“Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz’s patio,” he captioned it.

Related:
Watch: RFK Jr. Catches Two Snakes on Dr. Oz's Patio Using Only His Bare Hands

Hines could be heard saying, “Bobby, Bobby, please!” as she tried to dissuade her husband from grabbing the snakes.

Kennedy, 72, was a falconer as a younger man, keeping various wild birds, so he appears more at ease with wildlife in general than the average person.

He made a famous visit to the Oval Office in 1961 when he was seven to show his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, his pet salamander.

So RFK Jr. has been handling reptiles for a while. All the same, Mr. Secretary, please be careful!

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Renaming of Kennedy Center and Closing It for Renovations
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $1.8 Billion 'Anti-Weaponization Fund,' Setting Up Critical Hearing
'Trump Accounts' App Races to Top of Apple Downloads Day After Bessent Announces Release
Bessent Sets CNN's Kaitlan Collins Straight on Status of a Trump $250 Bill
Police Rush to Amy Coney Barrett's House After Receiving Troubling 911 Call
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation