NEW VIDEO: Thanks to Dad's Statement, Sick New Details Emerge in Case of UK Student Arrested for Racism as He Lay Dying

A father who’d just seen his son’s killer sentenced to life in prison went public Monday with the painful details of his son’s murder that will last a lifetime.

From lies told to police officers by the killer to the atrocious behavior of the officers themselves, Mark Nowak painted a scene of horror that occurred in a supposedly civilized United Kingdom in December.

Handcuffed on the street while bleeding, arrested on a bogus charge of racist “assault” against his killer, 18-year-old Henry Nowak “did not die with dignity,” Mark Nowak told reporters.

The heart-rending statement is below:

🚨”HENRY TOLD OFFICERS HE COULD NOT BREATHE NINE TIMES” LISTEN TO THE WORDS OF HENRY NOWAK’S FATHER “The contrast is unbearable” The police DID NOT even put Vickram Digwa in handcuffs They treated Henry Nowak like a criminal

They treated his murderer like a victim Disgusting pic.twitter.com/mWYIlKumhM — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 1, 2026

Nowak’s killer, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, was sentenced to a life term in a criminal court in Southampton, England, according to the BBC.

Nowak was a student at the University of Southampton studying accounting and finance. Digwa is a member of the Sikh religion, a faith with roots in northern India that requires its male members to be armed with a knife at all times.

The two men crossed paths Dec. 5, when Nowak was walking home alone after a night out.

A confrontation occurred that was partially recorded on Nowak’s phone (which was found in Digwa’s pocket), and Digwa stabbed the victim repeatedly.

When police arrived, Digwa claimed that Nowak was the assailant, and officers actually placed the dying young man under arrest.

“Henry was pulled across the gravel, his hands forced behind his back, and he was placed in handcuffs,” Mark Nowak said (about 1:48 in the video above). “Instead of being treated as a dying victim, police formally arrested Henry for assault and read him his rights.

“That was the last thing he heard.”

BBC’s report backs up Nowak’s description:

“Bodycam footage released by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, with the family’s permission, shows officers arriving at the scene and speaking to Digwa and others.

“Nowak, who is seen on the ground in the video, can be heard saying ‘I’ve been stabbed’ and ‘I can’t breathe’ multiple times.

Should the police officers involved in his death be fired and banned from ever policing again? Yes No

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“The footage shows officers turning Nowak onto his side and handcuffing his hands behind his back.”

Nowak’s death has attracted international attention and outrage, with many critics contrasting the silence of the global establishment media on the case with the intense coverage of the George Floyd death in Minneapolis in 2020. Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to pay for a legal action against the police involved.

Unconscionable. I am happy to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against these disgusting excuses for law enforcement. They damn well better have been fired. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2026

(For what it’s worth, the Hampshire Constabulary has issued an apology for the incident — but attempted to blame the officers’ conduct entirely on the lies of Digwa and his family.)

Mark Nowak’s statement attracted plenty of attention, too:

This is truly unbelievable. God help the United Kingdom. What has it become. — Leigh Waller (@LeighWaller15) June 1, 2026

Racism = treating people differently based on their race! Im talking about the police. — Brypto (@Brypto4) June 1, 2026

The cops aided & abetted in Henry’s torture & murder because they’ve been brainwashed into anti White, pro ethnic bollocks. Digwa & those cops should all get the death penalty. — DawnySmith (@DawnySmith1) June 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Digwa’s mother has also been convicted of helping her son by removing the knife he used to kill Nowak from the scene of the crime and hiding it in the family home.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in July, the BBC reported.

But however long she is behind bars, and however long her son serves in prison, nothing will change the fact that they are alive, and young Henry Nowak is dead.

And the last thing he heard on this Earth was British police officers calling him a racist.

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