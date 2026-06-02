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Police in Southampton, England, later issued an apology for the in incident.
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Police in Southampton, England, later issued an apology for the in incident. (RFStock - stock image / Getty Images)

NEW VIDEO: Thanks to Dad's Statement, Sick New Details Emerge in Case of UK Student Arrested for Racism as He Lay Dying

 By Joe Saunders  June 2, 2026 at 8:58am
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A father who’d just seen his son’s killer sentenced to life in prison went public Monday with the painful details of his son’s murder that will last a lifetime.

From lies told to police officers by the killer to the atrocious behavior of the officers themselves, Mark Nowak painted a scene of horror that occurred in a supposedly civilized United Kingdom in December.

Handcuffed on the street while bleeding, arrested on a bogus charge of racist “assault” against his killer, 18-year-old Henry Nowak “did not die with dignity,” Mark Nowak told reporters.

The heart-rending statement is below:

Nowak’s killer, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, was sentenced to a life term in a criminal court in Southampton, England, according to the BBC.

Nowak was a student at the University of Southampton studying accounting and finance. Digwa is a member of the Sikh religion, a faith with roots in northern India that requires its male members to be armed with a knife at all times.

The two men crossed paths Dec. 5, when Nowak was walking home alone after a night out.

A confrontation occurred that was partially recorded on Nowak’s phone (which was found in Digwa’s pocket), and Digwa stabbed the victim repeatedly.

When police arrived, Digwa claimed that Nowak was the assailant, and officers actually placed the dying young man under arrest.

“Henry was pulled across the gravel, his hands forced behind his back, and he was placed in handcuffs,” Mark Nowak said (about 1:48 in the video above). “Instead of being treated as a dying victim, police formally arrested Henry for assault and read him his rights.

“That was the last thing he heard.”

Related:
UK's Ban on Leftists Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker Proves JD Vance Was Right About Europe's Free Speech Problem

BBC’s report backs up Nowak’s description:

“Bodycam footage released by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, with the family’s permission, shows officers arriving at the scene and speaking to Digwa and others.

“Nowak, who is seen on the ground in the video, can be heard saying ‘I’ve been stabbed’ and ‘I can’t breathe’ multiple times.

Should the police officers involved in his death be fired and banned from ever policing again?

“The footage shows officers turning Nowak onto his side and handcuffing his hands behind his back.”

Nowak’s death has attracted international attention and outrage, with many critics contrasting the silence of the global establishment media on the case with the intense coverage of the George Floyd death in Minneapolis in 2020. Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to pay for a legal action against the police involved.

(For what it’s worth, the Hampshire Constabulary has issued an apology for the incident — but attempted to blame the officers’ conduct entirely on the lies of Digwa and his family.)

Mark Nowak’s statement attracted plenty of attention, too:

Meanwhile, Digwa’s mother has also been convicted of helping her son by removing the knife he used to kill Nowak from the scene of the crime and hiding it in the family home.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in July, the BBC reported.

But however long she is behind bars, and however long her son serves in prison, nothing will change the fact that they are alive, and young Henry Nowak is dead.

And the last thing he heard on this Earth was British police officers calling him a racist.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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