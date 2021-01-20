Democratic politicians and their enforcers, the legacy media, have gone into overdrive to establish the narrative that former President Donald Trump’s speech, delivered at a rally shortly before a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, incited the Jan. 6 riot.

The concerted effort to tar the outgoing president triggered a hasty impeachment for “incitement of an insurrection” in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives exactly one week later and, according to many liberal pundits, destroyed Trump’s legacy overnight.

FBI reports that the breach of the Capitol was preplanned by a small group of extremists and the filing of a charging document against three alleged perpetrators Tuesday have done nothing to quell the specious claims.

Now a new video has emerged of a Trump supporter begging police officers in riot gear at the Capitol to call for backup after the incursion began that day. Of course, because it completely defies the establishment media’s narrative that all of the Trump supporters at the Capitol were violent, they will ignore it.

In the clip, a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap approached a police officer and shouted, “Why are you letting this happen? Why haven’t you called for backup? Where is your backup?”

Pointing to the building, he continued, “This is our damn Capitol building and you all are letting it get destroyed on your watch. F— all of you. Call for backup. Get some help down here.”

He turned away, then added, “And if they don’t want to give you f—ing backup, they obviously don’t give a s— about you. These people want blood.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

This man was pleading with the police to take action. The point is that most of the tens of thousands of Trump supporters in Washington that day were probably like him. The video shows a crowd gathered outside the building. They can be seen peacefully protesting, an American tradition that is their constitutional right. Some were carrying U.S. flags, and shouts of “We the people” could be heard.

Clearly, the police were not prepared to face an event like this.

But why weren’t they?

Evidence shows the intelligence community had been warned that the planned protest could turn violent.

The Washington Post reported that on Jan. 5, “an FBI office in Virginia issued an explicit warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and ‘war.'”

According to The Post, “a situational information report approved for release the day before the U.S. Capitol riot painted a dire portrait of dangerous plans, including individuals sharing a map of the complex’s tunnels, and possible rally points for would-be conspirators to meet in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and South Carolina and head in groups to Washington.”

Here is an excerpt from the FBI report: “As of 5 January 2021, FBI Norfolk received information indicating calls for violence in response to ‘unlawful lockdowns’ to begin on 6 January 2021 in Washington. D.C. An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

Trump has held countless rallies over the past five years, and violence has never been an issue. The protester appearing in the video above demanding that police take action to restore order is what we’ve come to expect among the outgoing president’s supporters.

But the crisis that unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was simply too irresistible for the Democrats not to exploit. It was a great gift that allowed them to realize many of their goals.

It immediately shut down debate over allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

It provided a vehicle through which they could turn the nation against Trump.

It offered them an opportunity for one final humiliation — a second impeachment — which they hope will prevent Trump from seeking the presidency in 2024.

The left has become very adept at both spotting and creating occasions that can be weaponized against Donald Trump.

But don’t count him out just yet.

Compare the Democrats’ five-year war on Trump to Wile E. Coyote’s perpetual pursuit of Roadrunner in the old Looney Tunes cartoons.

In every episode, Wile E. Coyote has a new idea for how he will finally catch that bird, but Roadrunner is simply too fast and too clever. And Wile E. Coyote never succeeds. His plans always backfire, leaving him wounded and angry. But that doesn’t stop him from trying again.

Those on the left hope the Capitol riot will be the event that allows them to vanquish Trump once and for all.

They believe they’ve finally gotten him, and as always, they’ve overreached, portraying the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump as domestic terrorists (who need to be “re-educated” or “cleansed”) and declaring war.

Hopefully, they will end up dumbfounded, resembling Wile E. Coyote as he once again slams into a wall, his flattened body sticking there for a moment before sliding to the ground.

