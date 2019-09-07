New Wave of Blacklisting and Doxing Targets Trump Supporters: 'It's Dangerous'

With the 2020 presidential election fast approaching, the politics of personal destruction are ramping up dramatically.

As a result, supporters of President Donald Trump, both ideologically and financially, are constantly being faced with doxing, harassment, blacklisting and boycotts organized by radical progressives.

And this week, it’s happening in spades.

According to KDKA, a slew of small businesses in the Pittsburgh area became the latest victims in a recent string of smear campaigns meant to destroy restaurants and organizations with owners known to support the president.

Talk of one massive boycott began early this week when a Facebook page called “Ban Kenny Chesney from Pittsburgh” announced a website would soon go live with a list of nearly 100 such local businesses.

The post described the site as “a database of Trump-supporter owned businesses in the Pittsburgh area, as well as tips for how to get those specific businesses closed down,” KDKA reported.

Local Republicans did not take kindly to the listing, referring to it as “dangerous” in the current political climate.

One such Republican was Sam DeMarco, Allegheny County councilman and county GOP chairman.

“They want to cost people their livelihoods just because you don’t agree with them politically,” DeMarco told the local outlet. “It’s not just absurd, but I believe it’s dangerous.”

He went on to point out that the self-described anti-fascist individuals often at the heart of recent plans like this are, rather ironically, employing coercion and threats to silence opposition members.

“This is a fascist behavior, and I totally reject it,” he said.

The original Facebook post and affiliated page were both taken down on Tuesday.

The Western Journal has, however, discovered a Twitter account run by the original poster, Richard Cross.

Cross ran the “Ban Kenny Chesney” Facebook account with friends to post-internet memes, but told The Western Journal there was a difference of opinion when he and other administrators sought to use the page to support self-described “radically left causes.”

To solidify that “radically left” messaging and further advertise the boycott, Cross and the others — whom he would not name — created BoycottMAGA.

He would not provide further detail, saying his phone had been plagued with “death threats and calls to violence from the right.” The outlet was “lucky” he was still receiving calls when it reached out, Cross added.

In the lead up to his mass doxing attempt, Cross and his self-professed “proud supporters of #antifa ideals” have posted to their Twitter account frequently, asking that their antifa “comrades” pre-register for access to the website.

According to Fox News, this is not the first instance of radical progressives targeting businesses and workers in recent months for mass doxing or boycott.

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro made national news shortly after the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting in August when he put San Antonio business owners at risk by tweeting out a list of those who had donated to Trump, according to

The El Paso shooter had specifically targeted victims of Hispanic dissent, writing in his manifesto that they were “invaders” in America.

As a result, Castro indicated in his tweet that the owners of these businesses were complicit in the weekend’s violence for supporting Trump. To him, the president’s rhetoric had caused the shooting, and their contributions were “fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.'”

