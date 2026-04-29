Share
News
Workers are seen on top of a construction crane above the White House on April 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Workers are seen on top of a construction crane above the White House on April 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

How the New White House Ballroom Would Change the President's Plans in the Event of a National Emergency

 By Randy DeSoto  April 29, 2026 at 1:52pm
Share

The Trump administration revealed recently in a court filing that the advanced security features of in the bunker being built under the new White House ballroom will protect against modern threats.

Last summer, President Donald Trump announced his plans to build a new ballroom where the East Wing was. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit group, sued to halt its construction.

A federal judge ruled late last month that Trump lacked the authority to go forward with the $400 million project without congressional approval, though construction is being funded privately. The judge allowed limited construction of the 90,000 square foot facility, which could accommodate up to 1,000 guests, to go forward while the Department of Justice appealed the ruling.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that in the DOJ’s court of appeals filing, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll “mapped out in detail how an underground bomb shelter would structurally withstand a precision drone strike on the White House.”

Driscoll also “suggested that the president would be kept on-site in a bunker during a threat to national security instead of being evacuated,” according to the outlet.

“Securing this reinforced subterranean node is essential to ensure uninterrupted command and control in place,” Driscoll said in a court declaration. “Relying on evacuation of the president to an off-site location during an attack or global crisis is ‘tactically flawed.’”

Last month, USA Today reported that details about the military aspect of the construction were first revealed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s lawsuit.

The news outlet further noted that a bunker was installed under the East Wing of the White House during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration. The East Wing was first constructed in 1902 during President Teddy Roosevelt’s administration, and then expanded under FDR in 1942.

The old bunker, known as the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, had been updated over the years to protect against various types of attacks, including nuclear war, according to USA Today.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One last month, Trump explained, “The military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed.”

Related:
Secret Service Arrests Suspect for Breaching White House Security Perimeter During King Charles' Visit

“But the military’s building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction, and we’re doing very well,” he added.

Trump appeared to downplay the importance of the ballroom in relation to the military project going on underneath it. “The ballroom essentially becomes a shed of what’s being built under the military, including from drones and including from any other thing,” he said.

“The glass on the windows, you see the big windows, the glass is extremely thick. It’s high-grade bulletproof glass. So all of the windows are bulletproof,” Trump noted.

He also defended the aesthetics of the addition against a scathing New York Times report published at the time, saying, “It fits in with the White House. It’s almost a twin to the White House. It’s something. We just wanted to pay tribute to the White House.”

In the aftermath of the third assassination attempt against him over the weekend, Trump told CBS “60 Minutes” reporter Norah O’Donnell on Sunday, “I’m building a safe ballroom. And one of the reasons I’m building it is exactly what happened last night.”

He added, “That ballroom is being built on the safest piece of property in this country.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




US National Debt Exceeds GDP for First Time Since the Immediate Aftermath of WWII
Less Than 24 Hours After SCOTUS Ruling, Red State Begins Redistricting Process That Could See GOP Supermajority
Trump's USA 'Rededication to God' Event in DC Will Occur Same Date as Continental Congress Took Similar Action in 1776
Trump Gives CNN's Kaitlan Collins a Reality Check Regarding Iran War
How the New White House Ballroom Would Change the President's Plans in the Event of a National Emergency
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation