In New 'Woke' US Army, These Female Recruits Passed After Tanking Entire Missions: Report

The left is making inroads to weaken our military, and that is all the more obvious when you examine a report about the first female graduates of the lauded United States Army Ranger School.

Decorated veteran and conservative writer James Hasson outlines the suspicious circumstances leading to their graduation in his new book “Stand Down: How Social Justice Warriors Are Sabotaging America’s Military.” The Daily Caller published an excerpt on Wednesday.

Hasson begins by outlining some of the rigorous physical requirements of the early phases of Ranger School, noting how none of the nineteen female candidates passed the Darby phase of the course, which is the first true training phase.

Eight were given the opportunity to re-do it, which is standard, but none of them passed on their second attempt. Three were recycled all the way back to Day One, to the beginning of the Ranger Assessment Phase.

RAP week is not training, it is a course of grueling, pass-fail physical tests made to set a baseline requirement for Ranger School students. It is important to note that a third attempt at the course is unusual, but the fact that the three women passed RAP week after enduring two stints of the hellish following phase speaks volumes of their capabilities.

These are not ordinary women, and they should be commended for their incredible fitness and mental toughness.

That’s not the point though, according to Hasson.

While they were able to earn their way back into the course through merit, at least one of the candidates had trouble with certain phases of actual training but was allowed to pass anyway.

During the Mountain Phase, a female student was being graded during a simulated nighttime raid in the role of platoon sergeant, who is second in command of the exercise. During training, the sergeant’s primary responsibility is to keep track of the soldiers in the platoon, making sure no one goes missing.

In Ranger School, many exercises are conducted at night in densely wooded terrain, so the role of platoon sergeant is incredibly vital.

Through text messages between Ranger Instructors and the observation report, Hasson discovered that the candidate lost a soldier during her nighttime raid. The candidate was so far behind that the entire mission had to be canceled in order for instructors to find him. Unsurprisingly, this falls back on the person whose job it was to account for the platoon.

Nevertheless, she passed. Her poor performance ended the mission, and every single candidate evaluated during the mission failed, except for her.

Many speculated that she was simply shuffled through because it was one of the last missions of the Mountain Phase and, therefore, her last opportunity to advance.

The Observation Report noted that she “maintained a high level of motivation” and completed her “pack count … while maintaining 100% accountability.” Candidates are not graded on a motivational level, Hasson discovered, and it’s difficult to determine how “100% accountability” in her counting could result in the loss of a soldier.

RELATED: Trump Announcement Means Afghan Conflict Might Turn Into the 'Forever War' We All Feared

While the loss of a student and failure of a mission typically doom the patrol sergeant’s grade, it also results in a “major minus,” three of which get you booted from the entire course. So not only did she perform poorly, she did one of the worst things you could do in Ranger School.

The following phase, known as the Florida Phase, caused problems for a female candidate as well.

In fact, this account is arguably worse than the last one. The female student’s disorganization led to what would have been the death of a soldier due to friendly fire, and she allowed the casualty to be left behind upon withdrawing from the mission objective. Both actions are typically automatic failures on their own merit, much less together.

The entire mission was, to put it mildly, a complete and utter disaster.

However, yet again the woman was the only one to pass the mission.

We have to reiterate that these candidates did not bungle their tasks simply because they were female. They had already demonstrated an ability to complete the physical requirements of the job, so it is definitely possible for a woman to graduate from Ranger School on her own merit. That’s not the issue.

The problem is with the Army shuffling them through by lowering the standards, which doesn’t help anybody. It’s insulting to the men who failed for doing the same thing, anyone who passes, the aura of the Ranger School in general, and frankly, to women.

Assuming that women can’t be held to the same standards as men in tasks as basic as counting is incredibly sexist. It’s sexist against women in theory (by assuming they are inferior) and against men in practice (by making them complete harder duties with the same reward).

Nobody wins.

This is what being “woke” leads to. If these accounts are true, the Army is watering themselves down in order to achieve the desired goal of increased diversity, which means absolutely nothing. We need soldiers who can complete the tasks that they are assigned, man or woman.

Everyone should be held to the same standard. That’s true equality.

