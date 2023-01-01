New Years Eve Shooting Leaves Multiple Injured as Thousands Gathered on the Streets

One person was killed and nine others injured after shots rang out just before midnight Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

Police said the shooting took place at about 11:14 p.m. as thousands gathered for the MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve event, according to WALA-TV.

“It was terrifying. It sounded like super-close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened,” witness Carly Bragg said.

She and her friends hid “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound and noticed the window shot out of Urban Emporium when we realized how close we were.”

A police news release said that an unknown person shot and killed a 24-year-old man. Police said the wounded individuals ranged in age from 17 to 57, and that their injuries went from non-life-threatening to severe. Two businesses were hit by bullets, police said, according to Al.com.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Mike Piercy, who owns Pat’s Downtown, said he was outside and heard the shots coming from the front of the vacant building next to his.

DEVELOPING: Footage shows people run for cover following mass shooting at New Year’s Eve celebration in Mobile, Alabama pic.twitter.com/Q4Ftn4KAzY — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 1, 2023

“I basically got everyone inside as fast as we could and locked the doors until the police gave us the OK to say, ‘Hey, it’s OK to let your patrons out,’” he said, saying about 70 people sheltered inside his establishment.

“People were getting ready to go to the festivities of the MoonPie drop and the countdown,” he said.

“We locked the doors. At that point, it was if you leave, you cannot come back in because (police) had locked the streets down,” he said.

Police were already downtown in force, he said, noting that four officers “immediately responded to the incident.”

Happy New Year, Alabama! One of our favorite New Year’s traditions is the Moonpie Drop over Mobile. After saying goodbye to 2022 with a night of celebrations, parades, and live performances, we are over the moon(pie) to see what 2023 will bring to our state. #newyear #2023 pic.twitter.com/Mn6Aujfq9b — Alabama Big 10 (@alabamabig10) January 1, 2023



Mobile police on Sunday estimated that the city’s downtown was jammed with about 12,500 people for the MoonPie Over Mobile event.

“I’m hoping this was a random incident that occurred,” Piercy said, indicating no similar incident had taken place during the 22 years he has been in business.

As of Sunday, no suspects were in custody.

