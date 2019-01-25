NY Aborted Over 1/3 of Its Unborn Babies in 3 Years, Astronomically Higher Than National Average

New York aborted over a third of its unborn babies in a three-year time span, boasting an abortion rate that is astronomically higher than the national average.

Doctors in the state performed more abortions between 2013 and 2015 than the average number of births in a year during that period, according to data from the state’s Department of Health.

Between 2013 and 2015, New York averaged 236,412 live births. A total of 274,252 abortions were performed in those years. Women aborted 94,326 abortions unborn babies in 2013, 93,299 babies in 2014 and 86,627 abortions in 2015, according to the state’s health department.

Girls less than 15 years old aborted roughly 300 of those babies each year between 2013 and 2015, the data also reveal.

New York women aborted 400 out of every 1,000 babies between 2012 and 2014, data from the health department reveal, eclipsing the average abortion rate across the U.S.

TRENDING: California Lawmaker Switches from Republican to Democrat Mid-Term

The rate of abortions nationally was 11.8 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 years between 2014 and 2015, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That rate reflects an overall lower number of abortions than the U.S. has ever seen since abortion was legalized in 1973 after Roe v. Wade, according to the CDC.

Despite the fact that New York has a remarkably high abortion rate, it passed a bill Tuesday expanding abortion access and codifying a woman’s right to abort under state law.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Reproductive Health Act, removing abortion from the state’s criminal code and allowing women to have abortions after 24 weeks in cases where “there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient’s life or health,” according to the legislation. The meaning of the word “health” is not defined within the legislation.

BREAKING: New York State Senate just made HISTORY and passed the Reproductive Health Act on the anniversary of #RoevWade! pic.twitter.com/u2diMzgSQW — 📢 PPNYC Action Fund (@PPNYCAction) January 22, 2019

Nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants and qualified health care professionals can provide abortions under the legislation.

New York does not place any major restrictions — like waiting periods, mandated parental involvement or public funding limitations — on women seeking to abort, according to a May 2018 Guttmacher Institute report.

Cuomo, a Democrat, is looking to pass a separate bill requiring insurance companies to provide free contraceptive care, according to The New York Times.

Seventy-five percent of Americans support significant abortion restrictions and say abortion should not be legal after a woman is three months pregnant, according to a Jan. 15 Marist poll.

RELATED: The Biggest Problems with Christian Activism in a Post-Christian World

Nearly 60 percent of Americans support banning abortion after 20 weeks except to save the life of the mother, according to the poll.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.