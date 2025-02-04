New York AG Letitia James Defies Trump, Sends Sickening Transgender Order to Hospitals

New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to hospitals in the state on Monday threatening them with legal action if they comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order against transgender procedures on children.

Trump directed all federal agencies in his order to make sure that hospitals receiving federal grant funds “end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.”

The order also applies broadly to Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and other ways in which the federal government is involved in healthcare.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt detailed several hospitals that have stopped or temporarily paused child genital mutilation in compliance with the order.

They include Denver Health in Colorado, VCU Health in Virginia, and Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in Illinois.

Among them was also NYU Langone, a leading hospital in New York, according to The New York Times.

James cautioned hospitals in her letter that they may be in violation of state law if they decide to withhold such procedures from children who claim to be transgender.

“Electing to refuse services to a class of individuals based on their protected status, such as withholding the availability of services from transgender individuals based on their gender identity or their diagnosis of gender dysphoria, while offering such services to cisgender individuals, is discrimination under New York law,” James threatened.

That order from James apparently applies “regardless of the availability of federal funding.”

Beyond surely confusing hospitals, who now must decide whether they will obey the president or the state attorney general, the order from James is absolutely sickening.

Child genital mutilation is one of the most evil manifestations of our culture of death.

There is something especially unnatural and perverse with taking a perfectly healthy child and trying to turn him or her into an absurd parody of the opposite sex.

Those procedures are inherently abusive, ensuring that children can never become the men or women God made them to be, scarring and disfiguring their bodies for the rest of their lives, and in many cases making them lifelong medical patients and increasing the likelihood of early death.

The voters soundly rejected such madness at the ballot box in November.

On the basis of that popular support, Trump is merely doing the right thing and executing against the most unhinged manifestation of transgenderism, which is the mutilation of children.

When Democrats double down on their insanity, as James did with this letter, they merely deepen the political hole which they have dug for themselves.

Rather than giving up on the gender delusion, they are pushing even more, at this point to the extent of trying to resist an executive order from the president.

They are mutilating children in the process.

But thankfully, they are also mutilating their own political influence.

