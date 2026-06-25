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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Attorney General of New York Letitia James during the 2025 National Action Network Thanksgiving Feeding at National Action Network’s House of Justice on Nov. 27, 2025, in New York City.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Attorney General of New York Letitia James during the 2025 National Action Network Thanksgiving Feeding at National Action Network’s House of Justice on Nov. 27, 2025, in New York City. (Udo Salters Photography / Getty Images)

New York AG Letitia James Furious with Zohran Mamdani After Pivotal Democratic Primaries

 By Michael Schwarz  June 25, 2026 at 11:56am
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Once again, Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City has left the party’s establishment shaken.

On Tuesday, three Mamdani-endorsed socialist candidates swept New York’s Democratic primary elections.

That result did not sit well with New York’s establishment Democrats, including state Attorney General Letitia James.

“Some of the candidates that he has supported are individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic,” James told CNN.

The attorney general, who once brought much-ballyhooed fraud charges against President Donald Trump, his family, and his organization, added that she and other leading Democrats feel “disappointed” in Mamdani.

“All of us are a little frustrated with the Democratic Party. But you don’t blow it up. That’s what MAGA has done,” James added.

Tuesday’s sweep came one year after Mamdani upset former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to win the mayoral nomination.

Is Mamdani hurting the Democratic Party in the long run?

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile backed the New York attorney general.

“Totally agree with AG James,” Brazile wrote.

Most X users, however, preferred to blow up the party.

Related:
Mamdani-Backed Candidate Who Blamed 9/11 on American 'Capitalism and Racism' Wins Democratic Primary

Tuesday’s results did indeed suggest that Mamdani-led progressives and socialists will steer the Democratic Party in New York moving forward.

For the foreseeable future, that will almost certainly mean a party more hostile to Israel.

Indeed, Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York, who lost his primary on Tuesday to Mamdani-backed Brad Lander, blasted the mayor for what Goldman characterized as an obsession with world affairs beyond his control.

“What has emerged with the mayor is he appears to care most about the Middle East, which of course is not part of his job,” Goldman told CNN on Tuesday. “But it seems to motivate just about every single thing he does on a political level, and certainly he has invested much more time in the political aspect of things than in the governing aspect of things. And he is creating an increasingly toxic environment, especially for Jews.”

Time will tell, of course, whether Mamdani’s brand of politics carries any weight outside deep-blue New York City.

In the meantime, congressional Republicans on Wednesday had some fun at the expense of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, another prominent establishment Democrat seemingly diminished by Mamdani’s string of victories.

The National Republican Congressional Committee placed flowers and a sympathy card outside Jeffries’ office.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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