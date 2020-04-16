SECTIONS
News
New York Begins Giving Ventilators to Other States Weeks After Begging Trump for More

By Jack Davis
Published April 16, 2020 at 8:16am
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who recently berated the Trump administration amid claims that the state would need thousands more ventilators to deal with COVID-19, is now giving some of them away because they are not needed in New York.

“On the ventilators, we’ve stabilized our health care situation,” Cuomo said at his daily news conference Wednesday.

“New York had one of the earlier curves. There are other places in this country that are now seeing increases in the death rate — and they’re seeing stress on their health care system.”

Cuomo announced he would send 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 ventilators to Maryland.

The difference between Cuomo’s current and past actions was fodder for discussion on Twitter:

In late March, Cuomo had put the state’s demand for ventilators in stark terms, saying to federal officials that without them, “You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die,” according to Politico.

Has NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo used this crisis to grandstand?

When the federal government sent 400 ventilators to the state, Cuomo was outraged.

‘“Four hundred ventilators? I need 30,000 ventilators,” Cuomo said in March, The Daily Beast reported. “You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators? You’re missing the magnitude of the problem.”

President Donald Trump at the time downplayed the need.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” he told Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to Politico. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

The federal government did end up sending New York state 4,000 ventilators, the New York Post reported.

To corner enough ventilators for the projected needs at the time, Cuomo obtained another 1,000 ventilators from China, according to Time.

Cuomo also authorized the National Guard to take ventilators and other equipment from facilities in upstate New York — the part of New York state north and west of New York City — for use in NYC.

“I’m not going to be in a position where people are dying and we have several hundred ventilators in our own state, somewhere else,” Cuomo said at the time, according to Politico. “I apologize for the hardship to those institutions — ultimately there is no hardship, if you don’t get the ventilator back, I give you my personal word I will pay you for the ventilator — but I’m not going to let people die because we didn’t redeploy these ventilators.”

That plan had been opposed by Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Tom Reed.

“Taking our ventilators by force leaves people without protection and hospitals unable to save lives today or respond to a coming surge,” he tweeted. “We stand together opposing the Governor’s very dangerous and reckless action of taking our ventilators. He is leaving our communities in a terrible position which will cost lives.”

The difference between what was claimed and what was needed was noted by Mollie Hemingway, writing for The Federalist.

“[I]t is interesting how little media coverage is devoted to the fact that President Trump wasn’t just right about the exaggerated needs, but that he and his administration were even more right than they probably imagined,” she wrote last week.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







