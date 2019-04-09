Mayor Orders Vaccinations Amid Measles Outbreak Concentrated in Neighborhood

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency Tuesday and ordered vaccinations for some of the city’s residents amid a measles outbreak concentrated in one neighborhood’s Orthodox Jewish community.

“There’s no question that vaccines are safe, effective and life-saving,” de Blasio said in a statement.

“I urge everyone, especially those in affected areas, to get their (mumps-measles-rubella) vaccines to protect their children, families and communities,” he said.

The mandated vaccinations aim to combat a measles outbreak that has affected more than 250 people in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood since September, reported The Associated Press.

New York City has declared the measles outbreak affecting the Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg to be a public health emergency, Mayor Bill de Blasio says https://t.co/nwvXpDdqLt pic.twitter.com/UV5ACas9wx — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2019

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi Appears To Take Jab at Ocasio-Cortez During Candid Interview

Williamsburg has a large proportion of Orthodox Jews.

De Blasio’s vaccination order applies to all people, including children over 6 months old, who may have been exposed to the virus.

Refusing to vaccinate could come with a $1,000 fine.

Do you think vaccinations should be mandatory? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 30% (25 Votes) 70% (57 Votes)

The city’s health department ordered Monday for all yeshivas, or Jewish education centers, to bar students who have not received the measles vaccine from class or face possible closure, reported NBC News.

New York City’s declaration comes as U.S. measles cases are on track to set an alarming record, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Monday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.