New York City To Name Multiple 'Crucial' Streets 'Black Lives Matter'

By Jack Davis
Published June 9, 2020 at 5:17pm
East side, west side, all around the town, anyone going to New York City will know that black lives matter to city officials.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that New York City will name a street in each borough for Black Lives Matter.

“What will be clear — the street name and on the streets of our city — is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that black lives matter,” de Blasio said, according to CNN.

One street to be renamed will be near City Hall, the mayor said.

The rest will be picked in consultation with activists and city leaders, de Blasio said. He said the idea came from a meeting on Sunday with activists.

“A proposal put on the table was to name streets in each borough and to paint the words on the streets of this city. In each borough, at a crucial location,” de Blasio said, WCBS reported.

And, in case the message is not clear, the slogan “Black Lives Matter” will be painted on the streets.

Some were not impressed.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said painting the street in front of Manhattan’s municipal building was her idea, according to the New York Post.

“We actually have the paint and we have people ready to paint. I called the mayor’s office and I said we’d like to do it,” said Brewer.

“I said ‘I got paint, I got artists, I got architects, I got volunteers, I even got a picture of what it looks like.’”


Brewer said once the work is done, the street will be similar to one painted in Washington, D.C., at the orders of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
