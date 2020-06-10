East side, west side, all around the town, anyone going to New York City will know that black lives matter to city officials.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that New York City will name a street in each borough for Black Lives Matter.

“What will be clear — the street name and on the streets of our city — is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that black lives matter,” de Blasio said, according to CNN.

One street to be renamed will be near City Hall, the mayor said.

The rest will be picked in consultation with activists and city leaders, de Blasio said. He said the idea came from a meeting on Sunday with activists.

“A proposal put on the table was to name streets in each borough and to paint the words on the streets of this city. In each borough, at a crucial location,” de Blasio said, WCBS reported.

And, in case the message is not clear, the slogan “Black Lives Matter” will be painted on the streets.

Some were not impressed.

https://t.co/EB3QZmN4Nx great, what’s next, bill, will NYC abolish policing on “one street in each borough”? — Helena Very (@very_helena) June 9, 2020

How about if they paint “Police Lives Matter”?

Mayor de Blasio says NYC will rename a street in every borough after prominent black leaders and paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on roads in each of the five ‘crucial locations’ – including one near City Hall https://t.co/YxUvo5Gr8T — Homo sapien (@Sura9FiveBS) June 9, 2020

@NYCMayor just doesnt get it. Political stunts like this arent going to help. It’s more White lip service! These people need reformed police depts and fair justice. A street in each NYC borough will be named ‘Black Lives Matter,’ mayor sayshttps://t.co/ce4pTPYd5j — Kristine Shaw (@thebuzzybeehive) June 9, 2020

And they will all intersect with ANTIFA Blvd. De Blasio Will Rename One Prominent Street in Each NYC Borough After ‘Black Lives Matter’ https://t.co/IErW1F6VWc — Whotnaught (@whotnaught) June 9, 2020

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said painting the street in front of Manhattan’s municipal building was her idea, according to the New York Post.

“We actually have the paint and we have people ready to paint. I called the mayor’s office and I said we’d like to do it,” said Brewer.

“I said ‘I got paint, I got artists, I got architects, I got volunteers, I even got a picture of what it looks like.’”

Washington D.C. mayor has “Black Lives Matter” painted on street leading to White House https://t.co/UVV5DsHozx — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 6, 2020



Brewer said once the work is done, the street will be similar to one painted in Washington, D.C., at the orders of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

