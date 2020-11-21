Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

New York City Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Mob

×
By Jake Dima
Published November 21, 2020 at 8:50am
P Share Print

A New York City police officer was ambushed on Friday by a mob of men while jogging during his dinner break, police say.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was wearing civilian clothes when between six and nine men attacked him, according to the New York Post.

The officer was hospitalized and is in stable condition, a New York Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

TRENDING: Oregon Counties Vote To Secede from Liberal-Controlled State

He suffered injuries to his throat, head, knees and shoulders, but remained conscious when other officers arrived, the spokesman said.

The officer attempted to grab one of the suspects during the beating, but was unsuccessful and the group fled on foot.

There have been several instances of group assaults in the area, according to the Post.

Arrests have not been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Michigan Election Board Votes on Certifying Results
Millions of Americans Ignore Bureaucrats' Warnings, Travel In Big Numbers Over Weekend
New York City Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Mob
Report: Apple Is Fighting Congressional Crackdown on Chinese Forced Labor
Biden Packs Transition Team with Former Facebook, Zuckerberg Insiders
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×