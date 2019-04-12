New York City Wants To Introduce Their Own ‘Green New Deal’

New York City is preparing to introduce its own Green New Deal with a series of legislation that aspires to curtail planet emissions and create thousands of jobs.

The Climate Mobilization Act will be brought before the City Council on April 22, where it will vote on the six bills, the Huffington Post reported.

The bulk of the act makes major modifications to building standards throughout the city.

Buildings over 25,000 square feet will be required to install new windows and make other changes that reduce these emissions.

“This is about saving New York City,” Councilman Costa Constantinides, the Queens Democrat leading the effort said.

TRENDING: Google Labels Pro-Life Film ‘Unplanned’ as ‘Propaganda,’ Quickly Backs Down After Backlash

“This is saving the city as we know it.”

No other city in the world has taken such a strong stance to combat climate change.

This follows action last month by New York officials to address congestion in Manhattan.

New York will become the first U.S. city to implement congestion pricing, emulating systems used in London and Singapore.

Do you think this is a good idea? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 20% (1 Votes) 80% (4 Votes)

“If New York City can do it in the complicated city that we’re living in, anyone else should be able to do it,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said.

Beyond building regulations, one proposal compels officials to investigate whether it would possible to close 24 power plants within the city and install renewables and batteries, the Real New Deal found.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal in February, striving to reduce greenhouse emissions to “net-zero” within a decade.

“It really is the beginning of a Green New Deal for New York City,” said Pete Sikora, a senior adviser to the housing and climate justice advocacy group New York Communities for Change.

“It’s not everything, but it’s a transformative package.”

RELATED: Mayor Orders Vaccinations Amid Measles Outbreak Concentrated in Neighborhood

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.