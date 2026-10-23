A black Democrat running for a Westchester County Board of Legislators seat was detained by police Wednesday after scuffling with the mother of her Republican opponent.

Kisha Skipper was handcuffed and led away from a “meet the candidate” event in Yonkers, according to the New York Post.

The outlet Black Westchester quoted Republican incumbent James Nolan as telling the outlet, “Skipper got locked up, and my mother went to the hospital. Skipper is on video throwing the first punch.”

Skipper later issued a statement saying, “No, I was not arrested. Yes, I was detained pending an investigation. Of course, I was released, and there will be more information forthcoming.”

NY Dem in wild bathroom brawl with GOP opponent’s mom during campaign event

https://t.co/roG0IkbTsa — BREAKING NEWZ Alert (@MustReadNewz) October 22, 2026

The Post reported that the incident began with questions about campaign donations. Skipper did not answer, instead retreating into the bathroom.

Donna Nolan, Legislator James Nolan’s mother, followed, along with another woman.

Several attendees said Donna Nolan emerged “bloody,” according to Mediaite.

In a post on Instagram, James Nolan said he was “disturbed and outraged by the violent altercation.”

“The incident began when a woman who claims she is owed money questioned my opponent. After walking away from the confrontation, my opponent later argued with the same woman in the restroom. My mother attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation,” he posted.

“It wasn’t until the door was open and my opponent’s friends were behind her that she started to become violent. According to multiple eyewitnesses, my opponent then physically attacked my mother, repeatedly punching and scratching her, causing her to bleed from her face and arm,” he wrote.

Nolan said video and witness accounts will support his version of events.

“There is absolutely no justification for violence. Anyone seeking public office is expected to demonstrate sound judgment, self-control, and the ability to handle confrontation without resorting to physical aggression. These standards are not optional,” he wrote.

“This is a clear example of why she is not fit to serve public office,” he wrote of Skipper.

WARNING: The following social media post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Re-elect Westchester County Legislator James Nolan – District 15 (@jamesnolanforwestchester)



“Violence is unacceptable, accountability is essential, and nobody is above the law,” he wrote,

“I have full confidence that the Yonkers Police Department and District Attorney’s Office will thoroughly investigate this incident and pursue appropriate criminal charges that are warranted,” he wrote.



The Instagram post included videos of the incident.

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