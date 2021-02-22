Eleven New York State Democrats introduced a resolution on Monday to censure Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo for covering up COVID-19 nursing home deaths and threatening lawmakers.

The resolution, signed by elected members of the New York State Democratic Party, condemned Cuomo for his lack of transparency on nursing home deaths and “belligerent conduct” toward public officials, according to the New York Post.

NYS Democrats take steps to censure Gov. Cuomo over nursing home scandal https://t.co/1TRHNDCaJ0 pic.twitter.com/H90jnzYXAJ — New York Post (@nypost) February 22, 2021

“Actions have consequences. I consider it my responsibility as a representative of the Democrats in my community to hold members of our party accountable, from City Council up to the Governor,” Queens Democratic District Leader Emilia Decaudin said in a statement to the Post.

Democrats introduced this resolution following bipartisan backlash last week to leaked audio of Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa reportedly admitting the state hid data on nursing home deaths from the federal government during a closed-door meeting with state Senate Democrats.

Similarly, state assembly Republicans announced their intention to form an impeachment commission to investigate Cuomo last week.

The resolution also alleged that Cuomo “sought to deceive the public” and criticized him for making time to write a book and distribute a “self-congratulatory poster” instead of addressing lawmakers’ demands for data on nursing homes.

Inbox: 11 members of the New York State Democratic Committee have submitted a resolution to formally censure @NYGovCuomo “for conduct unbecoming of his office…covering up of the number of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes…and his threatening behavior towards lawmakers.” pic.twitter.com/KdEX8gxEqx — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) February 22, 2021

“During this entire ordeal where the governor claims to not have had time and human resources to comply with requests for information, the governor did have time to write a book congratulating himself for New York’s COVID-19 response, have a self-congratulatory poster created and circulated before the worst of the pandemic was,” the resolution read.

A reminder that @NYGovCuomo made this poster and sold it boasting he flattened the Covid curve. pic.twitter.com/zWMM7YY6Dn — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 27, 2021

turns out the main Leadership Lesson is “kill the olds” pic.twitter.com/nVSrEvRmBp — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) February 21, 2021

Democrats further alleged Cuomo’s administration “repeatedly stymied and refused” to comply with requests for data on nursing home deaths “due to fear of” legal and political accountability, as reported by the Post.

Despite the pushback to Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19, New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs dismissed the resolution as “very political.”

“I don’t see it going anywhere,” Jacobs told the Post.

“There will always be those who will see an opportunity to try to enhance their own relevance,” he said. “I don’t care for this opportunistic action at the state committee.”

