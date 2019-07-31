SECTIONS
New York Extends Firearm Waiting Period from Three Days to 30

By Steven Beyer
Published July 31, 2019 at 7:41am
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Monday extending the waiting period for purchasing a firearm from three days all the way to 30 days.

The legislation would impact those who are not immediately approved to purchase a firearm through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), Cuomo’s office said in an online statement.

Additionally, the legislation would prohibit owning or selling a bump stock, which has already been banned on a federal level since March of this year.

“For too long gun violence has plagued communities across our nation and while the federal government turns a blind eye, New York continues leading the way forward to protect our families and our children,” Cuomo said on Monday.

“By signing these measures into law we are strengthening our nation-leading gun laws — banning devices whose sole purpose is to create the most bloodshed in the shortest timeframe and providing law enforcement the tools they need to stop firearms from falling into dangerous hands.”

Previously under the law, applicants who didn’t immediately pass the NICS background check were required to wait three days while the FBI conducted a background check.

Cuomo’s office claims that this isn’t sufficient time for the FBI to conduct a check.

“By the time law enforcement has determined that the potential purchaser is ineligible, the sale has already been completed,” Cuomo’s office said.

The statement adds that “by extending the waiting period up to 30 days, law enforcement is provided with sufficient time to complete a background check.”

Do you think this is just another attempt at gun control?

Sponsor of the bill Sen. Michael Ginaris said, “Common sense gun safety reform will save lives, period. Stronger background checks will keep guns away from dangerous people.”

However, critics claim that the three-day waiting period has been sufficient in the past to conduct the search.

President of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, Tom King, told Fox News that the new law simply isn’t necessary and is purely political.

“This is just feel-good legislation,” King said.

“This is something that the governor and the politicians are saying will make you safer. That’s hogwash.”

In February, Governor Cuomo signed the “Red Flaggun control bill.

This bill attempts to prevent people from obtaining or purchasing a firearm if they appear to be a threat to themselves or others around them.

This most recent legislation Cuomo signed regarding extending the waiting period for firearm purchases and banning bump stocks is slated to take effect in September.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
