Despite his questionable leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was given an Emmy Award on Monday for his much-televised media briefings.

WGRZ-TV reported the award is given out annually to individuals or organizations that cross “cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity.”

The International Emmy Awards tweeted on Friday that Cuomo would receive the award for his “leadership.”

“Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world. The Emmy will be presented to @NYGovCuomo on Nov 23,” the account tweeted.

Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world. The Emmy will be presented to @NYGovCuomo on Nov 23 https://t.co/dwKIImwYNV pic.twitter.com/1mKkmg6FKW — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 20, 2020

The Democrat on Friday called being awarded an Emmy “flattering” after the news was announced.

“The Emmy was for the COVID-19 presentations, which they say did a public service to people around the globe,” Cuomo said.

“It’s flattering. I accept it on behalf of the people in the state. I’m very proud of New Yorkers,” he added.

Cuomo’s 111 pandemic briefings reportedly attracted 59 million total viewers.

International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner praised the Democrat in a statement obtained by WGRZ.

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back,” Paisner said.

Cuomo accepted the award on Monday via a virtual ceremony.

“I wish I could say that my daily COVID presentations were well-choreographed, scripted, rehearsed or reflected any of the talents that you advance. They didn’t. They offered only one thing: authentic truth and stability. But sometimes that’s enough,” Cuomo said in his acceptance speech.

He was presented the award by celebrity New Yorkers Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Rosie Perez, Spike Lee, Billy Crystal and Billy Joel.

The Emmy Awards made no mention of criticism received by the governor throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

That criticism was heavy online Monday.

Cuomo has faced scrutiny, particularly regarding his handling of thousands of New York nursing home residents who died after contracting the virus after Cuomo’s policies saw them housed with patients who had tested positive for the contagion.

Governor Cuomo sent #COVIDー19 infected patients into nursing homes. Thousands died. And the Left gives him an award? https://t.co/9yBYs5Tupm — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 23, 2020

NY has the most deaths from COVID in the United States and one of the highest fatality rates from COVID on planet earth. Andrew Cuomo failed when his plan unnecessarily killed thousands of grandmas and grandpas at nursing homes. This is just more proof of how stupid Hollywood is. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 20, 2020

This is pathetic, and yet another example of how some on the Left care more about pushing an agenda than they do about facts and reality. No one deserves a reward for ordering COVID patients back into nursing homes. It killed thousands. https://t.co/W4bjEHfgfa — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) November 23, 2020

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean was particularly incensed, as she lost both of her husband’s parents in New York nursing homes due to the virus.

You are a disgrace. https://t.co/JcJFlBCpgE — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 23, 2020

Maybe he can read his own “leadership” book to find out what to do. https://t.co/7X9T79c1Fc — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 22, 2020

Commissioners appointed by ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ kill measure to more closely scrutinize outside income (Hint: this happened right after he published his “leadership” book in the middle of a pandemic that killed over 30,000 New Yorkers) https://t.co/XNX6G87q5B — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 20, 2020

Also ignored at the ceremony was Cuomo’s tone-deaf approach to the public health crisis.

In the early days of the pandemic, the governor also appeared on his brother Chris Cuomo’s CNN program to joke around, even as New Yorkers suffered either with the virus and lockdown restrictions.

You’re feeling pretty good about yourself these days, aren’t you @NYGovCuomo ? pic.twitter.com/E82jNFYV6b — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 6, 2020

Former Vice President Al Gore joins Cuomo as another Democratic politician who has been awarded an Emmy.

