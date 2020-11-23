Login
New York Gov. Cuomo Receives International Emmy Award from Hollywood Hotshots

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020, in New York City.Byron Smith / Getty ImagesNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020, in New York City. (Byron Smith / Getty Images)

By Kipp Jones
Published November 23, 2020 at 4:13pm
Despite his questionable leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was given an Emmy Award on Monday for his much-televised media briefings.

WGRZ-TV reported the award is given out annually to individuals or organizations that cross “cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity.”

The International Emmy Awards tweeted on Friday that Cuomo would receive the award for his “leadership.”

“Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world. The Emmy will be presented to @NYGovCuomo on Nov 23,” the account tweeted.

The Democrat on Friday called being awarded an Emmy “flattering” after the news was announced.

“The Emmy was for the COVID-19 presentations, which they say did a public service to people around the globe,” Cuomo said.

“It’s flattering. I accept it on behalf of the people in the state. I’m very proud of New Yorkers,” he added.

Do you think Monday's award makes a mockery of New Yorkers who died under Cuomo's leadership?

Cuomo’s 111 pandemic briefings reportedly attracted 59 million total viewers.

International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner praised the Democrat in a statement obtained by WGRZ.

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back,” Paisner said.

Cuomo accepted the award on Monday via a virtual ceremony.

“I wish I could say that my daily COVID presentations were well-choreographed, scripted, rehearsed or reflected any of the talents that you advance. They didn’t. They offered only one thing: authentic truth and stability. But sometimes that’s enough,” Cuomo said in his acceptance speech.

He was presented the award by celebrity New Yorkers Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Rosie Perez, Spike Lee, Billy Crystal and Billy Joel.

The Emmy Awards made no mention of criticism received by the governor throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

That criticism was heavy online Monday.

Cuomo has faced scrutiny, particularly regarding his handling of thousands of New York nursing home residents who died after contracting the virus after Cuomo’s policies saw them housed with patients who had tested positive for the contagion.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean was particularly incensed, as she lost both of her husband’s parents in New York nursing homes due to the virus.

Also ignored at the ceremony was Cuomo’s tone-deaf approach to the public health crisis.

In the early days of the pandemic, the governor also appeared on his brother Chris Cuomo’s CNN program to joke around, even as New Yorkers suffered either with the virus and lockdown restrictions.

Former Vice President Al Gore joins Cuomo as another Democratic politician who has been awarded an Emmy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
