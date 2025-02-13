New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Issues Defiant Response to Pam Bondi's Charges - She Might End Up Regretting It

Recent history has shown beyond dispute that members of the Democrat-dominated establishment despise ordinary Americans and hope to hurt them.

Nonetheless, one marvels at the fact that prominent elected Democrats no longer even bother trying to conceal that fact. After all, concern for their own political prospects should compel Democrats to at least pretend to care about American citizens.

For instance, Wednesday on the social media platform X, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, one of America’s most unpopular governors, responded to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s lawsuit by doubling down on New York’s wildly unpopular policies designed to shield illegal immigrants from federal immigration enforcement agents.

Earlier Wednesday, Bondi announced federal charges against Hochul, New York state Attorney General Letitia James, and Mark Schroeder, the state commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“They have a ‘tip-off’ provision that requires New York’s DMV commissioner to promptly inform any illegal alien when a federal immigration agency has requested their information,” Bondi said of a New York law she deemed “unconstitutional.”

Hence the lawsuit.

Hochul responded on X with the typical Democrat’s mixture of virtue-signaling and dishonesty.

“New York is proud that immigrants from across the globe come here searching for a better life, and we’re protecting all New Yorkers by cracking down on violent criminals,” she wrote.

In other words, Hochul seemed not to understand the difference between legal and illegal immigration. Or, perhaps she understood the difference very well and yet still chose to gaslight her readers.

Either way, she certainly did not tell the truth about her state’s commitment to “cracking down on violent criminals.”

A four-paragraph statement accompanied the post. In that statement, Hochul described Bondi’s lawsuit as “smoke and mirrors.”

Then, she showcased the Democrats’ latest pathetic attempt to conjure a bugbear.

“But there’s no way I’m letting federal agents, or Elon Musk’s shadowy DOGE operation, get unfettered access to the personal data of any New Yorker in the DMV system like 16-year-old kids learning to drive and other vulnerable people,” she wrote.

New York is proud that immigrants from across the globe come here searching for a better life, and we’re protecting all New Yorkers by cracking down on violent criminals. We expect @AGPamBondi‘s worthless, publicity-driven lawsuit to be a total failure. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/GreaWzYf8c — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 13, 2025

Ah, yes, X owner Elon Musk, head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, and the richest man in the world, might use 16-year-old kids’ personal data to open a Mastercard account or something.

Thank goodness kids have Democrats to protect them. Otherwise those kids might fall prey to grooming or human trafficking.

In any event, Democrats have realized that Trump crushed them. They cannot touch him. So, they have decided to demonize Musk because DOGE threatens their decades-long money-laundering operation in Washington, D.C.

As for Hochul’s defense of illegal immigrants, one wonders why she and other Democrats persist in something so unpopular.

Among Democratic voters, especially the party’s affluent base, the answer seems clear. Support for open borders amounts to a luxury belief for people who live in gated communities.

For elected officials like Hochul, however, the answer appears more complicated. On one hand, Democrats have wedded themselves to mass illegal immigration as an electoral strategy. If you hate America’s current voters, as Democrats do, simply import new ones.

On the other hand, elected Democrats have to realize that Trump campaigned and won on mass deportations.

Moreover, few elected Democrats seem as vulnerable to defeat as does Hochul. Last month, in fact, Morning Consult described the New York governorship as “in play for Republicans next year if she retains the Democratic nomination for 2026.”

In the 2020 election, former President Joe Biden carried New York state by more than 23 percentage points. Trump, however, shaved that margin nearly in half during his 2024 election victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris.

One hopes, of course, for the country’s sake, that Hochul and her stubborn Democratic colleagues will yield. We want illegal immigrants deported, and we want it done as safely as possible for all involved.

If she refuses to yield, however, then we may at least take comfort in the likelihood of her electoral defeat.

