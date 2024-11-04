Do not mistake it for a campaign strategy. Instead, consider it an honest expression of their disdain for people who disagree with them.

In the closing weeks of their disgusting campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris and her allies have repeatedly slandered Republicans and supporters of former President Donald Trump as fascists, Nazis, garbage, etc. Thus, in the final weekend before Election Day, we had no reason to expect the onslaught to abate.

Saturday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York blasted Trump-supporting Republicans in her state as “anti-American.”

“If you’re voting for these Republicans in New York,” Hochul said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “you’re voting for someone who supports Donald Trump, and you’re anti-woman, you’re anti-abortion, and basically you’re anti-American.”

As one might expect, New York Republicans did not take kindly to the governor’s remarks.

“The Democrat Party led by Kamala Harris is an absolute disgrace as they smear American patriots who want to save our country by supporting President Trump and Republicans,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York posted.

“Shamefully, the closing argument from Kamala Harris’ campaign is to attack voters. One of many reasons why it will be a losing campaign,” the congresswoman added.

First, they called us “Deplorables.”

Then, they called us “Nazis.”

Then, Joe Biden called us “garbage.”

Then, they said no “strong intelligent” women support Trump. Now Kamala Harris’ top surrogate Kathy Hochul – the Worst and most unpopular Governor in America – calls voters… pic.twitter.com/mChLNyusKG — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 3, 2024

Republican Rep. Mike Lawlar of New York called Hochul “an embarrassment to our state — completely incoherent and incapable of leading.”

.@KathyHochul is an embarrassment to our state — completely incoherent and incapable of leading. Attacking New Yorkers who support President Trump as un-American? She previously told New Yorkers who didn’t agree with her to move to Florida. I’m shocked her favorables are so low. https://t.co/djHRC1YBZQ — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 3, 2024

Meanwhile, former Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin mocked Hochul’s inflammatory rhetoric.

“Quite the closing message from the so called campaign of joy: If you don’t vote Democrat, you are Nazi, Hitler loving, anti-American garbage,” Zeldin posted.

Quite the closing message from the so called campaign of joy: If you don’t vote Democrat, you are Nazi, Hitler loving, anti-American garbage. pic.twitter.com/pbz47BSOwO — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 3, 2024

Indeed, Harris and her fellow Democrats have crafted “quite the closing message.”

The vice president, of course, has likened Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Her allies in the establishment media have upped the ante by describing Trump’s events as “Nazi” rallies, thereby extending the disgraceful slander to the former president’s tens of millions of supporters.

Last week, President Joe Biden referred to those supporters as “garbage.”

Then, billionaire Mark Cuban, an erstwhile Harris surrogate, characterized Trump-supporting women as weak and dumb.

Hochul’s “anti-American” comment, therefore, amounts to par for the course.

In fact, Trump supporters have endured those kinds of comments for nearly a decade. Many of those supporters, therefore, have almost certainly grown numb to the insults.

We know, of course, that members of the Democrat-dominated establishment despise us with a hatred they can barely suppress. As Election Day approaches, they have simply stopped trying to suppress it.

On the other hand, Trump loves Americans and wants them to succeed. In the end, it really is that simple.

