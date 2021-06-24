Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York on Thursday due to what a state court called “false and misleading statements” about the 2020 presidential election involving former client and former President Donald Trump.

The surprising decision is effective immediately, according to a CNBC report.

The ruling from the Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division, First Judicial Department stated, “For the reasons that follow, we conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.”

The court referred to Guiliani’s alleged false statements regarding the election as the basis of the ruling.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” it said.

“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee),” the ruling added.

The ruling concluded, “It is further Ordered that, within 20 days of the date of service of this decision, respondent may submit a request, in writing, to this Court for a post suspension hearing.”

Giuliani’s legal team responded to the news in a statement, saying, “We are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department’s decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged.”

“This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest,” the statement added. “We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”

In May, Giuliani and Trump, his former client, asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit against them regarding allegations of inciting violence on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

CNBC reported, “The lawsuit, brought by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and 10 other House Democrats, accuses the defendants of violating the federal Ku Klux Klan Act on Jan. 6 by fomenting a mob of Trump’s supporters to stop Congress from confirming President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.”

Trump and Giuliani argued their actions during a rally held near the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 were protected by the First Amendment.

The lawsuit was filed by Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who serves as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

CNN reported in February the lawsuit was “the first civil action filed against the former President related to the attack at the US Capitol and comes days after the Senate acquitted Trump in his impeachment trial.”

The CNN report also noted the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People backed the lawsuit, which accused Trump and Giulini of conspiring with right-wing groups.

“Defendants Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, through their leadership, acted in concert to spearhead the assault on the Capitol while the angry mob that Defendants Trump and Giuliani incited descended on the Capitol,” the lawsuit said, according to CNN.

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence. It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College,” it added.

