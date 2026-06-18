New York Knicks Respond to White House Invitation

The New York Knicks have accepted an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House after winning their first NBA championship in more than five decades.

Knicks owner James Dolan confirmed the news Wednesday.

“We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said during an interview with WFAN Sports Radio in New York.

The visit will make the Knicks the first NBA champion to celebrate a title at Trump’s White House after several championship teams skipped the tradition during his first term.

Dolan said details of the visit were still being worked out.

“Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House,” Dolan said.

James Dolan says on @CartonShowWFAN that the Knicks have accepted an invitation to the White House pic.twitter.com/Evb7TjUIv4 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 17, 2026

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The confirmation came after rumors circulated online that New York had declined a formal invitation.

A White House official first told Vanity Fair that the reports were false.

“This is fake news,” the official said. “The White House congratulates the Knicks on their championship win and looks forward to discussing a visit in the near future.”

Several NBA champions declined White House visits over the years, including every year of Trump’s first term.

The Golden State Warriors declined in both 2017 and 2018.

The Toronto Raptors declined in 2019.

The Los Angeles Lakers also did not make a White House visit in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after winning the title in the Orlando bubble.

The Boston Celtics were the last NBA champions to visit the White House when they celebrated their title with President Joe Biden in 2024.

As a result, no NBA champion visited the White House during Trump’s first presidency.

The Knicks earned their invitation after a memorable postseason run.

New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 last week to capture the franchise’s first championship since 1973.

“AFTER 53 YEARS, THE KNICKS ARE FINALLY NBA CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!” THE NEW YORK KNICKS WIN THEIR FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE 1973 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7JqXe4cU9e — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

The Spurs and Knicks had also faced off in 1999, with San Antonio winning that series and its first of five titles.

More than a quarter century later, the Knicks got their revenge.

New York won all three of its road games in San Antonio before closing out the series in five games.

Trump followed the postseason closely and became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game when he appeared at Game 3 in New York.

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