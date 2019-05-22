New York Lawmakers Pass Bill That Would Allow Congress Access to Trump’s Tax Returns in the State

The New York state Assembly passed a bill Wednesday to allow Congress to obtain information on state tax returns for elected officials, which could include President Donald Trump’s.

The bill passed 84-53 and would allow the New York Department of Taxation and Finance commissioner to release any state tax returns about those in federal, state and local elected or other upper-level public offices to leaders of congressional tax-writing committees, NBC News reported Wednesday.

It would apply to personal and business income taxes filed in the state, according to The Associated Press.

The House Ways and Means Committee, a tax-writing committee, wants to obtain six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns.

An earlier version of the New York bill that passed through the state Senate in early May would allow Congress to take a look at “any” New Yorker’s state tax returns, NBC reported.

TRENDING: ‘I Know What It’s Like’: Ben Carson Fires Back at Ilhan Omar over ‘Sleep’ Barb

This provision, however, has been changed after some believed such a ruling would go too far.

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will need to sign the legislation to make it official, but it is unclear whether he will do so.

A spokesman for Cuomo said the governor supports the principle behind the bill, but will carefully look over the bill before making a decision, according to the AP.

Proponents of the bill say it is about increasing transparency.

Do you think states should have access to Trump's taxes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (1 Votes) 98% (46 Votes)

“We are affirming Congress’s role as a co-equal branch of government and the sacred constitutional principle that nobody is above the law, not even the highest elected official in the land,” Democratic New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman said, according to the AP.

Those against the legislation say it is politically driven, with Republican assemblyman Doug Smith saying the bill was about “using this body as a weapon against” Trump, NBC reported.

The bill’s language does not mention Trump by name, according to the AP.

“We are traveling down a path that we should not be traveling down,” Democratic lawmaker Michael Benedetto said, NBC reported.

“No legislature should craft legislation for political reasons just to get a few people they consider their enemies.”

RELATED: Student Fights Back as Liberal Group Pushes To Remove Thomas Jefferson Statue from Campus

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.