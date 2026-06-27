New York Might Make Mamdani's City-Owned Grocery Stores Permanent

A new bill being considered by the New York City Council would require each of the Big Apple’s five boroughs to have at least five city-run grocery stores.

The plan from City Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez would make permanent a campaign proposal from New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani to launch a series of grocery stores, per a report from WNYW.

The legislation reads that city authorities must not only create five stores per borough, but must also “make best efforts to ensure that at least half of such grocery stores are established in underserved areas where access to affordable and nutritious food is limited.”

“The grocery stores established by the agency head under section 22-1502 shall remain open for business at least 12 hours per day, 5 days per week and shall offer affordable and nutritious food, including a range of fresh produce, for sale,” the bill from Gutiérrez continues.

“The agency head shall provide employees of the grocery stores no less than standard union compensation.”

🚨 JUST IN: Ugandan Mayor Mamdani goes FULL DERANGED MARXIST, announcing 5 city-run grocery stores, starting with a 20K square foot venue in the Bronx “Reagan said the 9 most terrifying words in English are I’m from the government and I’m here to help…I disagree! 9 more… pic.twitter.com/BewWw4xFSV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Mamdani launched a 9,000-foot store in East Harlem called La Marqueta as the first facility taking part in his plan.

“When corporations control every part of the food supply chain, prices go up, basic necessities become luxuries and workers and customers both lose,” Mamdani said in a statement.

“A public option allows us to intervene where the market has failed. We cannot accept a status quo where even the most fundamental needs — putting food on the table — feel out of reach.”

“This is about ensuring that every New Yorker, regardless of income or ZIP code, has access to fresh, healthy food at a price they can afford,” Mamdani added.

Mamdani has earmarked $70 million in funds for developing the new grocery store locations.

Zohran Mamdani says NYC will begin programs for government-run grocery stores where everything is cheaper: “It is time for a grand experiment.” pic.twitter.com/AA3VtJVpxI — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 14, 2026

“Under the model, the City will own the land and cover overhead costs like rent and construction,” his office describes.

“A private operator, selected through a request for proposals, will manage daily operations and be contractually required to pass savings directly to customers on a core basket of everyday staples.”

The city plans on owning the land and covering overhead costs for the new grocery stores.

A private operator will be hired at the sites to run the stores on a day-to-day basis.

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