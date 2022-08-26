Share
Commentary

New York Nanny State Goes Overboard, Restricts Sale of Canned Whipped Cream

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  August 26, 2022 at 5:39am
Share

Between the spiking crime rates, the increase in homeless encampments and the ease of access to hard drugs, New York City has been in a downward spiral since the introduction of statewide bail reform in 2019.

Yet, as the quality of life for everyday New Yorkers deteriorates, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation earlier this month that would replace the word “inmate” with “incarcerated person” in state laws. Because, as Democratic state Sen. Gustavo Rivera explained to The New York Post, “For too long, we as a society have thought of incarcerated individuals as less than people. The use of the word ‘inmate’ further dehumanizes and demoralizes them.”

In the latest sign the state’s leaders are missing the forest for the trees, a new law went into effect last November to ban the sale of canned whipped cream to individuals under 21 years of age, according to The Washington Times.

The whippet cartridges inside the cans contain nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, which young people inhale to get high.

The new law states, “For purposes of this section, the term ‘whipped cream charger’ shall mean a steel cylinder orcartridge filled with nitrous oxide (N2O) that is used as a whipping agent in a whipped cream dispenser.

Trending:
EV Owners Left Shocked After China Begins Shutting Down Charging Stations

“No person, corporation, partnership, limited liability company, firm or any other business entity doing business within this state shall sell or offer for sale a whipped cream charger to any person under the age of twenty-one.”

Those who violate this law are subject to a civil penalty of $250 for the first offense and $500 for each subsequent offense, the Times reported.

Democratic state Sen. Joseph Addabo Jr., who sponsored this legislation, issued a statement to WNYT-TV through a representative which read, “Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use, but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal. Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth.”

WNYT sent a reporter out to see how the ban is going and found that some store owners were not even aware of the law. On the other hand, Stewart’s, a store located in Menands, New York, displayed a sign about the new age requirement for whipped cream buyers.

Albany resident Fiore Polera told WNYT, “I agree with it 100 percent, ’cause I guess young kids are trying to get high off of it or something.”

Related:
Longtime Democratic Congresswoman Hit with Avalanche of Mockery After Blaming Her Primary Defeat on 'Misogyny'

According to the report, opinions were mixed. Yash Thakur, who was visiting Albany from Connecticut, said, “I think it is a bit extreme, because I think the amount of people using whipped cream for whipped cream purposes is a lot bigger than people using it for that reason, so if kids like it with ice cream and stuff.”

Compared to the massive problems the state faces, people abusing the gas inside of a whipped cream container is small potatoes. There are far worse things than whipped cream out there, including crime, easy access to actual hard drugs, filth, infrastructure in disrepair and the countless thousands of individuals living on the street.

New York legislators may think they’re tackling problems, but it seems like this is a fix for a problem that really doesn’t impact too many New Yorkers.

But, I suppose, priorities.

It’s foolishness like this that could help New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin unseat Hochul in November.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Bio: Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Twitter Ordered to Hand Info on 9,000 Audited Accounts Over to Elon Musk
New York Nanny State Goes Overboard, Restricts Sale of Canned Whipped Cream
Reported List of Names on CNN Chopping Block Goes Public: Jim Acosta, Don Lemon Could Be Next to Go
Manchin's Rude Awakening - Own Party Betrays Him After He Caved on Inflation Reduction Act
Report: Disturbing Shift in Hiring Patterns Points to Looming Recession for Biden Economy
See more...

Conversation