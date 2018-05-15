New York Paper Attacks Ivanka After Deadly Gaza Massacre

The New York Daily News attacked Ivanka Trump, labeling her “Daddy’s Little Ghoul” in an attempt to link her to the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

The cover of the notoriously anti-Donald Trump paper showed the first daughter at the dedication ceremony for the new American embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

However, rather than the newly unveiled seal of the United States, which Trump stood next to at the ceremony, the Daily News superimposed a picture of a bloody child, apparently injured during the protests.

The bottom of the page, meanwhile, read, “55 slaughtered in Gaza, but Ivanka all smiles at Jerusalem embassy unveil.”

The paper tweeted out its front page along with the caption “Deplorable.”

Deplorable https://t.co/EMGX6xPzva An early look at Tuesday's front… pic.twitter.com/ZAK1Vk5ACW — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 15, 2018

Fox News noted, “The actual (Daily News) story being promoted with the offensive cover doesn’t even back up the ‘ghoul’ remark; the article is a straight-news story that doesn’t mention Ivanka until the fourth paragraph when it simply names members of the Trump administration who attended the opening.”

FNC senior political analyst Brit Hume responded to the inflammatory cover, tweeting, “Good grief.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro mocked the Daily News’ coverage, writing, “But it’s Ivanka’s fault, guys,” and including coverage from a correspondent in Gaza who reported that the terrorist group Hamas orchestrated the storming of the Israeli border fence.

But it's Ivanka Trump's fault, guys pic.twitter.com/9MK1KCEKMw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 15, 2018

Washington Times columnist Clifford May hit the Daily News for describing the deaths of the Palestinians as a “slaughter.”

Hamas sends terrorists across the border into Israel. Israelis defend themselves — what else can they do? — and the Daily News, once the NY working man's newspaper, calls that a "slaughter"? Astonishing and shameful beyond belief. https://t.co/wRPp95fqRF — Clifford D. May (@CliffordDMay) May 15, 2018

Former George W. Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer pointed out that the Gaza Strip was the only place there was violence, which Hamas instigated, yet The New York Times ran with the headline, “Israelis Kill Dozens in Gaza.”

No violence in the West Bank. No violence in Jordan. No protests in the Arab Street. Only Hamas. Only a terrorist group that urged its militants to attack Israel. Terrorists who refuse to recognize Israel’s right to exist. And this is how the NYT covers it. Shame. pic.twitter.com/5UFHiPP8va — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 15, 2018

“No violence in the West Bank. No violence in Jordan. No protests in the Arab Street. Only Hamas,” Fleischer wrote. “Only a terrorist group that urged its militants to attack Israel.”

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Shapiro said, “Hamas has not been unclear about their intents here. They have been saying for weeks they want to send literally 100,000 people to storm the border with Israel.”

“There’s so many media outlets that are acting as propaganda arms for Hamas.” –@benshapiro pic.twitter.com/s0lKLvQrHd — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 15, 2018

He continued, “Hamas has been obvious. We want to break in. We want to kill Israelis. They’re not hiding the ball here. The media are hiding the ball. The media are playing propaganda for a terrorist group.”

