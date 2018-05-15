SECTIONS
Media Watch
Print

New York Paper Attacks Ivanka After Deadly Gaza Massacre

By Randy DeSoto
May 15, 2018 at 11:25am

Print

The New York Daily News attacked Ivanka Trump, labeling her “Daddy’s Little Ghoul” in an attempt to link her to the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

The cover of the notoriously anti-Donald Trump paper showed the first daughter at the dedication ceremony for the new American embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

However, rather than the newly unveiled seal of the United States, which Trump stood next to at the ceremony, the Daily News superimposed a picture of a bloody child, apparently injured during the protests.

The bottom of the page, meanwhile, read, “55 slaughtered in Gaza, but Ivanka all smiles at Jerusalem embassy unveil.”

The paper tweeted out its front page along with the caption “Deplorable.”

Fox News noted, “The actual (Daily News) story being promoted with the offensive cover doesn’t even back up the ‘ghoul’ remark; the article is a straight-news story that doesn’t mention Ivanka until the fourth paragraph when it simply names members of the Trump administration who attended the opening.”

FNC senior political analyst Brit Hume responded to the inflammatory cover, tweeting, “Good grief.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro mocked the Daily News’ coverage, writing, “But it’s Ivanka’s fault, guys,” and including coverage from a correspondent in Gaza who reported that the terrorist group Hamas orchestrated the storming of the Israeli border fence.

Washington Times columnist Clifford May hit the Daily News for describing the deaths of the Palestinians as a “slaughter.”

Former George W. Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer pointed out that the Gaza Strip was the only place there was violence, which Hamas instigated, yet The New York Times ran with the headline, “Israelis Kill Dozens in Gaza.”

RELATED: Don Lemon Labels Trump as Racist, Claims It’s His ‘Obligation as a Journalist’

Do you think the mainstream media's coverage is biased against Israel?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“No violence in the West Bank. No violence in Jordan. No protests in the Arab Street. Only Hamas,” Fleischer wrote. “Only a terrorist group that urged its militants to attack Israel.”

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Shapiro said, “Hamas has not been unclear about their intents here. They have been saying for weeks they want to send literally 100,000 people to storm the border with Israel.”

He continued, “Hamas has been obvious. We want to break in. We want to kill Israelis. They’re not hiding the ball here. The media are hiding the ball. The media are playing propaganda for a terrorist group.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Gaza, Israel, Ivanka Trump, mainstream media, media bias, New York Daily News

By: Randy DeSoto on May 15, 2018 at 11:25am

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Comedian ‘Jokes’ About Killing ICE Agents, Ends Up on Wrong End of DHS Home Raid

Becky Loggia

FBI Releases Pro-2nd Amendment Statement, States the Importance of Armed Citizens in America

Scott Kelnhofer

Hawaii Eruption Has Some Experts Worried About US West Coast

Jack Davis

donald trump

President Trump Has Heartbreaking Message About His Mother: ‘I Miss Her a Lot’

Scott Kelnhofer

Lawyer: Mueller Indicted a Company That Didn’t Exist

Tim Pearce

Haley Gives Unequivocal ‘No’ to UN Push for ‘Legally Binding’ Climate Pact with US

Chris Agee

Fmr. Military Sniper Attacks Obama, Says Trump’s Approach ‘Strikes Fear’ into Enemy

Randy DeSoto

Analysis: The ‘Deep State’ Tactics Used Against Trump Campaign Were First Employed in GOP Senate Race

Recently Posted