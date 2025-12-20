New York Parents Furious as State-Mandated Electric Buses Leave Kids Without Heat in Frigid Temperatures

And the (electrical vehicle) hits just keep on coming.

Just a day after car manufacturing giant Ford Motors announced that it was eating a sizable $19.5 billion bullet for putting too many of its eggs into the EV basket, a WIVB-TV report is pouring even more cold water on the left’s EV craze.

As New York shifts to meet a new statewide mandate requiring all purchased school buses to be electric, parents have already identified a significant issue — especially in the rather chilly Empire State.

According to WIVB, parents “in the Lake Shore Central School District are speaking out, claiming some bus drivers are turning the heat down, or off completely, in an attempt to conserve battery life on their electric school buses.”

The report adds: “The kids are coming home saying their bus is freezing cold and the parents are giving them hand warmers.”

The key issue at hand is that the heating system in the buses draws from the same electrical power source the bus itself relies on.

Apparently, every single furious parent that WIVB spoke to was able to cite at least one report of the buses breaking down.

“The bus broke down on route,” one parent told the outlet. “They deployed a substitute bus, and the bus was more than 30 minutes late. My son stood outside for over 35 minutes waiting for a bus that wasn’t coming. Some of those kids are on there for upwards of a half hour or more while the bus makes its route.

“There’s no reason that the kids should freeze for all that time.”

And that parent is 100 percent correct. There is no reason kids should freeze en route to school.

But there is a reason why these kids are freezing: the EV-obsessed left and Democrats.

This EV bus policy passed in an overwhelmingly blue state, and was based on the Democrats’ larger bid to push electric vehicles onto everyone — whether they wanted it or not.

Former President Joe Biden was a big proponent of this push (and his since-stripped subsidies are why Ford is facing a nearly $20 billion hit), and most Democrats agreed in lockstep.

It doesn’t take an expert to tell you that this was a terrible idea, especially when it came to school buses.

Leftists forced taxpayers to pay millions of dollars for electric buses that are clearly inferior to traditional ones.

Even a leftist outlet like PBS warned about EV performance in the cold.

“Cold weather can cut electric vehicle range and make charging tough,” the liberal outlet noted back in 2024.

It was easily foreseeable that there would be these sorts of issues with electric school buses, but Democrats steamrolled ahead anyways — as they’re wont to do — sacrificing the safety of kids on the altar of “climate.”

What a joke.

