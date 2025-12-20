Share
Commentary
A bus drives through the winter on Broadway near 68th street in New York City during a snowfall on Feb. 9, 2017.
Commentary
A bus drives through the winter on Broadway near 68th street in New York City during a snowfall on Feb. 9, 2017. (Roman Tiraspolsky / Getty Images)

New York Parents Furious as State-Mandated Electric Buses Leave Kids Without Heat in Frigid Temperatures

 By Bryan Chai  December 20, 2025 at 8:00am
Share

And the (electrical vehicle) hits just keep on coming.

Just a day after car manufacturing giant Ford Motors announced that it was eating a sizable $19.5 billion bullet for putting too many of its eggs into the EV basket, a WIVB-TV report is pouring even more cold water on the left’s EV craze.

As New York shifts to meet a new statewide mandate requiring all purchased school buses to be electric, parents have already identified a significant issue — especially in the rather chilly Empire State.

According to WIVB, parents “in the Lake Shore Central School District are speaking out, claiming some bus drivers are turning the heat down, or off completely, in an attempt to conserve battery life on their electric school buses.”

The report adds: “The kids are coming home saying their bus is freezing cold and the parents are giving them hand warmers.”

The key issue at hand is that the heating system in the buses draws from the same electrical power source the bus itself relies on.

Apparently, every single furious parent that WIVB spoke to was able to cite at least one report of the buses breaking down.

“The bus broke down on route,” one parent told the outlet. “They deployed a substitute bus, and the bus was more than 30 minutes late. My son stood outside for over 35 minutes waiting for a bus that wasn’t coming. Some of those kids are on there for upwards of a half hour or more while the bus makes its route.

“There’s no reason that the kids should freeze for all that time.”

And that parent is 100 percent correct. There is no reason kids should freeze en route to school.

But there is a reason why these kids are freezing: the EV-obsessed left and Democrats.

This EV bus policy passed in an overwhelmingly blue state, and was based on the Democrats’ larger bid to push electric vehicles onto everyone — whether they wanted it or not.

Related:
Ford Pays a $19.5 Billion Price After Realizing it Fell for Biden's EV Scam

Former President Joe Biden was a big proponent of this push (and his since-stripped subsidies are why Ford is facing a nearly $20 billion hit), and most Democrats agreed in lockstep.

It doesn’t take an expert to tell you that this was a terrible idea, especially when it came to school buses.

Leftists forced taxpayers to pay millions of dollars for electric buses that are clearly inferior to traditional ones.

Even a leftist outlet like PBS warned about EV performance in the cold.

“Cold weather can cut electric vehicle range and make charging tough,” the liberal outlet noted back in 2024.

It was easily foreseeable that there would be these sorts of issues with electric school buses, but Democrats steamrolled ahead anyways — as they’re wont to do — sacrificing the safety of kids on the altar of “climate.”

What a joke.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




End of an Era: Dynastic NFL Team Leaves State It's Called Home Since 1963
Fact Check: Did Education Secretary Linda McMahon Change the Meaning of Basic Words with 'New Spelling Guidelines'?
2020 Stolen Election Bombshell: Fulton County Admits 300,000+ Votes Were Illegally Counted in Georgia, Where Trump 'Lost' by 11,779
Jasmine Crockett Cries 'Racism' After JD Vance Torches Her During AmFest Speech
JD Vance Scores Dominant Win in AmFest's 2028 Straw Poll, Beats Trump's 2024 Mark
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation