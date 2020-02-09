New York Politicians Shield Illegals, So DHS Makes Airport Security a Nightmare for Them

The liberal state of New York, and other far-left cities and states, just learned that they have a price to pay if they want to continue to thumb their noses at the federal government.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that it had kicked residents of New York out of its Trusted Travelers program, meaning longer lines at border crossings and airports for them, NBC News reported.

The decision came as a response to New York’s “Green Light Law,” which allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and prevents federal authorities from accessing its motor vehicle records.

The state wanted to protect illegal aliens but, because federal authorities can no longer access the records, federal agencies will no longer they cannot approve new applications for programs that streamlined re-entry into the country for some travelers.

“Today, we sent a letter to New York indicating because they took these measures that New York residents are no longer eligible to enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs,” Chad Wolf, the acting Homeland Security Secretary, said, according to NBC.

“They can’t enroll or re-enroll in these Trusted Travel Programs that Customs and Border Protection offers because we no longer have access to make sure that they meet those program requirements.”

In a DHS statement, Wolf explained the situation further.

“New York’s ‘Green Light Law’ is ill-conceived and the Department is forced to take this action to ensure the integrity of our Trusted Traveler Programs. It’s very clear: this irresponsible action has consequences,” he said in the statement.

“CBP is able to offer Trusted Traveler Programs like Global Entry because we are able to use DMV data to make an evidence-based assessment that those individuals who seek this benefit are low risk and meet the eligibility requirements. Without the DMV information, we aren’t able to make that assessment. We must do our job.”

Acting Deputy Secretary of DHS Ken Cuccinelli said that other states with similar laws should prepare for the same consequences.

“They should know that their citizens are going to lose the convenience of entering these Trusted Traveler Programs, just as New York’s did,” Cuccinelli said, according to NBC.

On Twitter, President Donald Trump and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik both hammed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the decision.

“Once again, Governor Cuomo’s reckless Green Light Law is hindering our federal and state law enforcement and other agencies from doing their jobs, and is now preventing law abiding citizens from receiving access to important travel programs,” Stefanik wrote.

Once again, Governor Cuomo’s reckless Green Light Law is hindering our federal and state law enforcement and other agencies from doing their jobs, and is now preventing law abiding citizens from receiving access to important travel programs⬇️https://t.co/afOU2DKMBd — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) February 6, 2020

“Governor Cuomo wanted to see me this weekend. He just canceled. Very hard to work with New York – So stupid. All they do is sue me all the time!” the president wrote.

Governor Cuomo wanted to see me this weekend. He just canceled. Very hard to work with New York – So stupid. All they do is sue me all the time! https://t.co/ps0OzMxuE5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

But Cuomo and those like him do not care about how their consistent catering to illegal aliens negatively affects citizens of their cities and states.

They care about permanently changing the electorate of the United States and ensuring domination over elections.

Until and unless their citizens start fighting back by voting against progressives and take back their cities and states, it won’t be the last consequence they suffer.

