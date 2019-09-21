SECTIONS
New York Post Issues Hilarious Obituary for Bill de Blasio's Campaign

By Jared Harris
Published September 21, 2019 at 10:46am
In one last slam against a disastrous presidential campaign, the New York Post issued a scathing obituary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s ill-fated run for the White House.

The cover of the New York Posts’ Saturday paper shows an obituary for “Bill de Blasio’s presidential campaign,” looking like it was clipped straight out of a newspaper.

The cause of death was given as “ego-induced psychosis.”

None of de Blasio’s campaign gaffes were safe from the utter scorching by the New York Post. His performances across South Carolina, Nevada, and Iowa were all subject to criticism.

The paper gave its Twitter followers a sneak preview of the cover Friday evening.

Of course, everyone but the most die-hard de Blasio fans (do these people exist?) could have seen this coming since the mayor’s announcement of his intention to run.

The mayor, who reportedly only spent hours a month in his office working to run the massive city, struggled to find support even in his home state.

Should de Blasio have even attempted to run for president?

One poll only found a single person willing to support de Blasio over his fellow Democrats vying for their party’s nomination.

Shortly after this poll was released, de Blasio threw in the towel.

Before the New York Post’s hilarious obituary, many others chimed in to give their take on the mayor’s train wreck of a campaign.

President Donald Trump mocked the news, roasting the “part time mayor” in a tweet of his own.

Other commentators and pundits piled on to give their analysis of what exactly went wrong with de Blasio’s campaign.

For many, the answer was simple: The mayor’s performance in New York City left something to be desired. On top of that, he spent most of the time campaigning away from his failures in his city to many residents’ anger.

But now his run for the White House will be right where it belongs: swept into the dustbin of history.

A fitting end for a campaign that “always gave 100% — and always polled at 1%.”

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







