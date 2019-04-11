SECTIONS
New York Post Rebukes Ilhan Omar for Minimalizing 9/11 Attacks with Scathing Cover

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 11, 2019 at 2:10pm
The New York Post offered a rebuke of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on the paper’s cover and in a scathing editorial, in response to her describing the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks as a time when “some people did something.”

During a March 23 fundraising event hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations outside of Los Angeles, Omar said, “CAIR was founded after 9-11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

The New York Post editorial board responded to the comments, writing, “How pathetic: A member of Congress can’t acknowledge what happened on one of the most horrific days in US history.”

TRENDING: Georgia Governor Will Sign Abortion Ban Despite Hollywood Outcry: ‘We Value Life in Our State’

The board added: “Some people did something? Wow. What a way to describe the heinous surprise attack on America that claimed 3,000 lives.”

The Post further corrected the congresswoman regarding when CAIR came into existence, pointing out, “By the way: CAIR wasn’t founded post-9/11, but in 1994. And the feds later named it an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to steer US funds to the terror group Hamas.”

Does Omar owe the 9/11 victims' families an apology?

The paper’s cover was not subtle in addressing Omar’s remarks either.

It read, “Here’s your something,” along with a picture of the second plane striking the World Trade Center.

Retired New York Fire Department Chief Jim Riches — whose firefighter son Jimmy Riches died on 9/11 — took Omar to task in a Post Op-Ed, as well.

“She dismissed thousands of people being murdered like it was an everyday occurrence when she said ‘some people did something,’” he wrote.

“When I got (to the World Trade Center), I saw the death and destruction — people lying there dead and mangled,” Riches added. “We picked up the bodies and saw how gruesome it was. Those people died a horrible death. We were there for 9 months picking up body parts, pieces.”

RELATED: Judge Jeanine Celebrates Return to Television with Message for Her Loyal Fox Viewers

The former chief believes that Omar owes America an apology and specifically the families of the victims of 9/11.

“She came here from Somalia. She was educated here. We took care of her. And now she’s saying 9/11 was nothing?” Riches wrote.

“Until the time that you realize the importance of 9/11 as the worst day in American history, I call for your removal from Congress.”

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas — who was severely wounded while serving as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan — found Omar’s remarks “unbelievable.”

Omar, 37, responded to the blowback caused by her comments by claiming to be a victim of incitement against her from Crenshaw and others.

“This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it,” she tweeted.

“My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans!”

