SECTIONS
US News Weather
Print

Winter Storm Is So Bad That One NY Town Has Told Snowplows To Stay Off the Roads

Snow stormEric Pasqualli / ShutterstockSnow storm (Eric Pasqualli / Shutterstock)

By Joshua Gill
at 6:28pm
Print

New York’s winter storm has unleashed such a torrent of snow that one town took its snowplows off the roads over safety concerns.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keenan said Thursday that the city of Watertown pulled nine snowplows off the roads at 4:30 p.m. according to WWNY TV.

The barrage of snowfall has created conditions of zero visibility, making it too dangerous for drivers to operate.

Authorities in Jefferson County, where Watertown is located, declared a state of emergency for the country due to blizzard conditions.

TRENDING: Sen. Graham Demands To Know Whether FBI Tipped Off CNN to Stone Raid

“Currently many roadways in Jefferson County are impassable due to snow and numerous accidents are making the roads impassable for vehicles and snowplows,” Tpr. Jack Keller of the New York State Police told CNYCentral.

The Jefferson County Sheriff also issued a “STRICT NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL Advisory,” urging all but emergency personnel to stay off the roads.

The county’s winter storm warning will remain in effect until Friday morning at 7 a.m.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×