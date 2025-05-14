New York Times Called Out for Getting Basic Truth About Christianity Very Wrong

All politics reduces to a perennial conflict between those who serve God and those who wish to supplant Him.

Moreover, the worst of modern leftism, from communism to wokeness, appeals only to the latter.

Small wonder, therefore, that the woke nincompoops at The New York Times failed to detect their own elementary error about a core principle in Christianity, prompting rebukes from several prominent conservative journalists on the social media platform X.

The error appeared in the first paragraph of a book review published Tuesday.

“Original Sin,” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, chronicles former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and the ensuing cover-up orchestrated by those closest to the now-former president. In other words, having participated in the cover-up, Tapper now purports to expose it.

The content of Tapper’s book, however, matters less than reviewer Jennifer Szalai’s opening assertion.

“In Christian theology, original sin begins with Adam and Eve eating the forbidden fruit from the tree of knowledge. But Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s ‘Original Sin’ chronicles a different fall from grace,” Szalai began.

Employing the device of literary contrast, of course, presents no objections. The problem appeared, rather, when Szalai tried to attach meaning to that contrast.

“The biblical story is about the danger of innocent curiosity; the story in this new book is about the danger of willful ignorance,” she wrote.

Ironically, by inserting the word “innocent,” the Times committed the same sin Eve did.

“For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil,” the serpent in the garden said to Eve (Genesis 3:5).

Much like communists and devotees of woke ideology, Eve wanted to “be like God.”

Tuesday on X, author Megan Basham of The Daily Wire called out the Times.

“Hey @nytimes, little tip, the story of Adam and Eve‘s fall in the garden of Eden is not about ‘the danger of innocent curiosity.’ It’s about humankind willfully sinning and creating separation from God that Christ later came to bridge,” Basham wrote.

“I’m begging you. Please get to know any Christian. Maybe even hire one to put on your staff. It would be amazing how much it would improve your reporting,” she added.

Hey @nytimes, little tip, the story of Adam and Eve‘s fall in the garden of Eden is not about “the danger of innocent curiosity.” It’s about humankind willfully sinning and creating separation from God that Christ later came to bridge. I’m begging you. Please get to know any… pic.twitter.com/MosZr0Givx — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 13, 2025

Likewise, Christopher Bedford of The Blaze noted the outlet’s distinguished record of ignorance regarding Christianity.

“This might be an all-time great in @nytimes’ long history of knowing absolutely nothing about the world’s largest religion,” Bedford wrote.

This might be an all-time great in @nytimes‘ long history of knowing absolutely nothing about the world’s largest religion. pic.twitter.com/65SFu72LGP — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) May 13, 2025

A young Karl Marx, father of communism, once penned a poem called “Invocation of One in Despair.” Here Marx envisioned a battle against God in which he — Marx — emerged triumphant.

If that does not explain every modern ideology, including wokeness, that insists on relative truth, then nothing does.

Meanwhile, establishment outlets like the Times consistently peddle woke narratives.

In short, Szalai probably meant no conscious offense. Mistakes happen in both composition and editing.

Much like Eve’s sin, however, there was nothing “innocent” about the Times’ error.

