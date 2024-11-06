Share
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a Hispanic roundtable at Beauty Society in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 12.
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a Hispanic roundtable at Beauty Society in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 12. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

New York Times Election Needle Swings Toward Trump as Votes Roll In

 By Randy DeSoto  November 5, 2024 at 8:06pm
Election night appears to be shaping up well for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Based on the returns nearing 10 p.m. ET, The New York Times presidential forecast needle moved from tossup to leans toward Trump.

The Electoral College estimate has Trump winning 287 to 251.

A candidate needs 270 votes to win the presidency.

The Times predicted probable wins for Trump in the swing states of Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The so-called Blue Wall states of Pennsylvania and Michigan are seen as probable wins for Trump, per the outlet, though they remain tight.

Wisconsin remained a toss-up.

States the New York Times has called include Texas and Florida, the second and third most populous states in the country with 40 and 30 Electoral College votes, respectively.

The Times sees New Mexico and Virginia as likely wins for Harris.

Trump made campaign stops in both states last week in hopes of moving them into his win column.

