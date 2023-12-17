New York Times Forced to Issue Correction After Hunter Biden Story Backlash

The New York Times has made a correction to an article about Hunter Biden after an outcry emerged at the initial published version.

The article is now tagged with a correction that the Times said was made on Wednesday, the same day as its publication.

“An earlier version of this article misquoted Hunter Biden. He said, ‘My father was not financially involved in my business,’ not, ‘My father was not involved in my business,’” the correction read.

The full quote now reads: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business — not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist.”

Wow. The New York Times doctored an exact quote from Hunter Biden to downplay Joe Biden’s involvement in his business. We asked the @nytimes why it lied. We have not heard back.https://t.co/XmCHhJnAxo — OutKick (@Outkick) December 13, 2023

The significance of that one word was noted by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee and member of the House Oversight Committee.

Jordan said the use of the word “financially” was a “huge change” compared to previous statements made by President Biden and the White House on the subject.

“Which means, sort of means, he’s involved. I think that’s how anyone with common sense would read it. [Joe Biden’s] been involved, just not financially,” Jordan argued. “That is a huge departure from everything they have said now for the last three-and-a-half years.”

Will the New York Times ever return its former glory? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (43 Votes)

“This statement today, I think, is the biggest news of the morning,” Jordan said.

Hunter Biden now faces charges over his taxes, owning a gun while lying about his use of drugs, and stiffing Congress by not complying with a subpoena.

Rep. @ByronDonalds confirms Joe Biden will most likely pardon Hunter: “They’re going to slow walk this entire trial and then in the lame duck session of congress, after Joe Biden loses the White House to Donald Trump, I think he is going to go ahead and pardon his son.” pic.twitter.com/7dOKyLfKtO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2023

NBC indicated that the subject of the president pardoning his son is getting a growing level of buzz in official circles.

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee proposed a constitutional amendment to bar presidents from pardoning themselves or family members. It has received little traction.

“I wouldn’t recommend it politically,” Cohen said addressing Biden’s potential pardon of his son. “It is within his power, and he loves his son, so, what are you going to do? I suspect he could.”

“I’ve been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said a pardon should be off the boards.

“Pardons should not be used for personal purposes,” she said. “They should only be used in the interest of the United States public.”

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly, of Virginia agreed.

“I believe the pardon power in the Constitution was provided for extraordinary circumstances, with assuming unstated mitigating circumstances,” Connolly said. “It was not provided to provide relief for family members. So, no, I don’t think it should be used for that purpose.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.